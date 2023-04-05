Fast fashion, always sins: Worn Out explains everything | April 5-11, 2023

BOOK REVIEW: Worn Out: How Our Clothes Cover Up Fashion’s Sins By Alyssa Hardy | The new press, September 2022 | Non-fiction, fashion | Available at the Seattle Public Library

Book presentations don’t often do a very good job. They may reveal the ending or have someone famous say why the reader should like what they are about to read. They sometimes provide a framework to read and take away the opportunity to experience something for the first time. They often don’t help make sense of what you’re about to read. Here, in the introduction to Worn Out: How Our Clothes Cover Up Fashions Sins, Alyssa Hardy is actually very clear about what the reader is getting into: a love story.

What’s striking about this love story is that Worn Out isn’t about people falling in love. It is about the failures and shortcomings of the fashion industry, currently and, a little less, historically. Nevertheless, it is a love story. Plus, it’s one of those complicated love stories.

Hardy is clear from the start that she has been complicit in the industry she criticizes. Her work with Teen Vogue and InStyle was part of the apparatus that sustains the fashion industry. Her prose about clothes is very much about how she feels and how she projects onto others how she makes them feel. What makes this book complicated for me is that Hardy has an assumed reader: someone who has read her columns or picked up the magazines she worked for, a younger person with a taste for fashion than I am not.

Is it complicated, or bad, to appreciate fashion? No. Is loving red carpet galas or Fashion Week a bad thing? No. Not inherently. The complication comes in finding out how these things are powered. Fast fashion brands produce new clothes every week to stimulate consumption for the sake of consumption; ship old clothes to other countries to rest in piles; and creating borderline conditions of slavery for the exploited workers in the making of all these garments, that’s where things get complicated. But, this system is not new.

The history of exploitation in the garment industry could be the longest saga of the labor movement, from enslaved black people providing labor in the South to produce cotton, to the burning of the Triangle Shirtwaist who burned people in a locked building, at maquilladoras and on and on. What’s difficult for me about the tone and revelation of this book is that it feels like new stuff for Hardy. This is hundreds of years of bad behavior, not a recent revelation.

However, that is the nature of a complicated love story. Maybe even some kind of abusive relationship, where going out is as difficult or dangerous as staying in. Hardy’s love for fashion is palpable. Many of the metaphors invoked are comfortable sweaters related to clothes etc. and her realization and struggles with the world she loves are real. Each chapter focuses on an aspect of the fashion industry that challenges its love of outsourcing, extraordinary sexism, brand opacity, green washing. And each chapter feels like the loss of a little more love, with the same inability to let go.

This is, I think, where Worn Out’s real niche exists as the intro itself, for that group of supposed readers I mentioned earlier. There’s a sense throughout that for Hardy and/or his employers, there had been a kind of averted gaze, where the industry’s harsh truths were ignored or quietly avoided. And that it slowly built up on Hardy long enough that she couldn’t ignore it anymore. By writing to her audience, she can prevent this cycle from repeating itself. The thrill of Fashion Week or the seduction of the right pair of boots can coexist with the awareness of the evils of clothing production.

Hardy mentions, however, how brands become aware of activists’ concerns and make token maneuvers to avoid criticism. Part of his job here is to keep the pressure on from more people, starting at an earlier age. She’s trying to make a squeaky wheel.

That is to say, she tries to help make the creaking wheel that already exists heard. Hardy’s understanding of how the apparel industry is built on the backs of those who cannot afford to be in it is the important inflection point in his arguments and goals. At one point, the glitz of the holidays was too mightily overshadowed by the underpaid and undervalued people, mostly women, who made the clothes. And these workers have been silenced and systematically ignored for the life of the industry. Hardy wants to shift the focus from the track to the production line.

For anyone who feels prompted by this review to make changes to their shopping habits, beware made in America isn’t necessarily better. The American Apparel brand story weaves its way through part of the narrative, which clearly shows how pervasive the problem is. This is the trap of the abusive relationship. It seems there is no way out.

At the end of Worn Out, Hardy offers glimmers of hope, in the form of cooperative production facilities that could help redirect some of the market. But, ultimately, it forces more people to spend more time pushing back the tide. It requires knowing how the brands you love most actually do what they do, and whether something shiny and new is worth the human cost.

Chris LaCroix lives in Seattle. He loves all the stairs in town.

