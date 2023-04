Why Michael Roberts Mattered – The New York Times

Mr. Roberts avoided technology, which made him difficult to reach. When we wanted to reach him, we were asked to fax his agent in London, recalls Mr. Remnick. Somehow it worked. Mr. Roberts eventually got a cell phone, but he rarely answered it. After leaving The New Yorker, Mr. Roberts returned to Vanity Fair as fashion and style editor. He divides his time between London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro and Taormina, a destination he discovered during a vacation in Venice with his friend Martha Fiennes, the sister of actor Ralph Fiennes, in 1987. We had three more days. Couldn’t decide where to go. So I said, let’s put a blindfold on and stick a pin on the map, he told the New York Times in 2007. The pin landed in eastern Sicily. Arriving in Taormina, I had this strange feeling that I had seen it before, he said. In 2007 he published Shot in Sicily, a book of black and white photographs of people and landscapes that capture the baroque spirit of the Mediterranean island. In addition to his magazine assignments, Mr. Roberts has designed casual prints for Brazilian swimwear designer Lenny Niemeyer; wrote and illustrated children’s books, including The Jungle ABC, with a foreword by model Iman; and helped write Mrs. Coddington’s memoir, Grace. Always demanding, Mr Roberts drove me crazy, Ms Coddington recalls. He came to live with me in the countryside, and sometimes I would get in my car, drive down the road and scream. But he was a joy. In 2017, Mr. Roberts made Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards, a charming documentary about shoe designer Manolo Blahnik, with artistic close-ups of elaborate pumps, hilarious interviews with famous fashionistas and cut-outs with bright colors of well shod shoes. legs and lizards in stiletto heels, gloriously in motion. Four years ago, Mr Roberts moved to Taormina and continued his work, including completing a trilogy of short illustrated storybooks about GingerNutz, a flamboyant-haired orangutan from Borneo who becomes a model and publisher. of magazine, inspired by Mrs. Coddington. Her latest book, Island of Eternal Beauties: A Road Trip Around Sicily, was published in 2021. In the Times interview, Mr. Roberts was asked why he never sticks to one medium. That, he says, was never an option.

