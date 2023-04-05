Fashion
Heidi Klums’ ultra-flattering dress is the ultimate fashion hack
It’s one of my best kept fashion secrets.
Fashion is many things. It’s funny! It’s expressive! It’s daring! It’s unique! It’s cool! And it can also be an optical illusion, making it Really catchy. These so-called fashion hacks are nothing new take, for example, the bare shoe trend Jennifer Aniston and Amal Clooney love creating the illusion of longer legs or the polarizing peplum trend Kate Middleton recently wore which gives your waist a nice cut. Fashion can do some pretty amazing things and thanks to Heidi Klum, there’s another dress tip to add to your playbook now.
Klum just resurfaced a fashion hack Hadn’t thought of it in a hot minute, but I’m absolutely going to use it as the weather warms up. The German model was photographed in sunny Los Angeles in an equally thought-provoking outfit that ushered in a major color trend (tangerine!) as well as the dress version of a style trick that Jennifer Lopez also wears: midi ruched which will catch you in the right places.
Klums Bright Orange Midi Dress, which features artfully placed gathers from top to bottom, as well as matching glove sleeves, is from Alex Perry and will set you back $1,800. It’s still in stock if you’re totally in love with it (like me!), but if you’re not quite ready to do the same for a designer dress, rest assured there’s plenty. similar ruched dresses it will have the same flattering effect. The great thing about frowning, also called frowning, is that the detail acts as a kind of camouflage, hiding any areas of concern with the grouped texture. It’s basically like stylish shapewearand I never have enough.
Klum completed her look with strappy orange heels and a chunky necklace that popped against the strapless neckline. Well done, Klum!
Shop similar ruched dresses below that are a total game-changer for spring. Believe me: once you try them, you’ll wonder why you didn’t sneak in sooner.
Have the look:
Good American gathered knit midi dress
Buy now: $129; nordstrom.com
Susana Monaco Long Sleeve Ruched Off Shoulder Mini Dress
Buy now: $188; nordstrom.com
Yissang Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress
Buy now: $36; amazon.com
AFRM Hazelnut Snake Print Gathered Dress
Buy now: $78; nordstrom.com
PrettyGarden Ruched Bodycon Dress
Buy now: $38; amazon.com
Good American One-Shoulder Ruched Chiffon Midi Dress
Buy now: $129; nordstrom.com
House of CB Strapless Ruched Corset Midi Dress
Buy now: $255; nordstrom.com
Ganni gathered stretch organic silk dress
Buy now: $495; nordstrom.com
Saylor Nels Ruched Sleeveless Midi Dress
Buy now: $275; nordstrom.com
Good American Long Sleeve Ruched Square Neck Bodycon Dress
Buy now: $139; nordstrom.com
