Trendy Spring Greens From Runway to Regulation | Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

From New York to London, Paris and Milan, one color that tends to make a steady resurgence on spring and summer runways is a classic cool green. Who could forget the incredible Christian Siriano voluminous bubble dress in lime green during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022, reminding us that green shoots were well and truly on the way!?

As we look forward to clearer nights and the official start of a London spring, it’s safe to say that green is back in fashion here too, not just in the fashion world, but also in the legal world. and politics. With commitments to reduce carbon emissions by 45% in 2023 and reach net zero by 20501 in line with UN climate action2the UK government and the European Commission (EC) are tackling climate change head-on, with a particular focus on the fashion and retail industries.

Fashion brands from couture to mass market responded to this call to action by claiming they had achieved “green goals”, often using green labels to amplify this claim. As a result, brands are trying to entice buyers with environmental, social and governance (ESG) crusades that make it look like they’re setting up eco-friendly manufacturing lines, providing better working environments and pay workers better, and use sustainably sourced materials. But in reality, this is not always the case.

While some consumers may have (literally) bought into this, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and EC have been skeptical for some time. Following the CMA’s investigation into three leading UK retailers, the EC announced its “Green Claims Directive” on March 22. Alongside the CMA and the EC, consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and savvy on these issues and are no longer naïve. “Green.”

CMA investigation

Last year, the CMA said it would focus its greenwashing investigations on the fashion sector, and so it is cracking down on some well-known retailers, including Asda (part of the Walmart group). Investigations are still at a relatively early stage and the CMA has not reached a conclusion as to whether these brands breached their legal consumer protection obligations. If any of the brands are found to be in breach of their obligations, they could face fines of up to 10% of their global annual revenue, among other penalties.

EU Green Claims Rules

The EC Environmental Claims Directive has proposed a new set of rules requiring companies to demonstrate and substantiate their environmental claims. This new directive attempts to protect consumers from “greenwashing” – where companies inflate their sustainability claims by offering unclear and often misleading information about their products.

Consumers are beginning to lose faith in fast fashion giants that have launched green, allegedly misleading collections, and brands that claim their t-shirts are made from recycled plastic bottles, when in reality, only 1% (or less) of the fabric is made this way. Misleading customers can undermine trust, which can take a short time to be destroyed and a lifetime to recover.

To combat this, the proposal for a directive on green claims3 recommends sanctions such as fines, confiscation of income of up to 4% and a temporary ban of up to one year from public procurement processes and public funding, applied by national authorities. The draft proposal also recommends that where companies want to promote their products as ‘natural’, ‘climate neutral’ or ‘having recycled content’, they must first perform a scientific calculation that assesses all environmental impacts. equipment to check that their products correspond to these labels or have these labels checked as part of an environmental labeling system. An accredited verifier independent of the company will then need to verify the statement before the company can use it in the public domain.

However, environmental campaign groups have called the proposal weak, with the non-governmental organization Environmental Coalition on Standards (ECOS) saying the proposal is still unclear on how it will be implemented and “too much wave” to have a positive effect.4. Margaux Le Gallou, head of the ECOS programme, says the Commission “…they got pushed back so much that they took out everything concrete, left out the principles and left a backdrop for more to come…It’s too vague with too much to do later. »5 Carbon Market Watch6 and the European consumer organization BEUC7both said the only way to tackle the problem of “carbon neutral” claims is to ban companies entirely from making unsubstantiated claims and/or their products.

However, it is clear that more is being done to tackle greenwashing, particularly in the fashion and retail sectors, and the actions of the CMA and the EC Green Claims Directive are steps forward. positive ways to regulate corporate ESG obligations. We will be watching this space closely.

What should brands think about when making eco-claims?

Our top five tips for brands wishing to make green claims are:

Don’t base an eco-claim on any aspect of your product’s journey. Think about it from design to delivery. Your claim can be called “misleading” if it ignores the life cycle of the product. Be clear in your request and avoid words that are too general and unqualified – such as ‘sustainable’, ‘eco’, ‘green’ or ‘eco-friendly’ – unless you provide details about what these mean. words. When you wish to caution or qualify any of the claims, you must make this clear to consumers. The words should be noticeable and close to the claim so that consumers effortlessly absorb any warnings or qualifications. Fine print or small print does not wash off! When making comparisons as part of your claim, be sure to do so honestly, meaningfully and on a comparable basis. Keep records of your claims, ensuring that all claims are supported by solid, reliable and up-to-date evidence that you can prove before you make the claim.

All that’s left to say is that it seems green isn’t just for spring, but for life!

Hayley Rabet, intern in the Intellectual Property practice, contributed to this review.