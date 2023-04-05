Hailey Biebers Brown Reformation Dress will be your new spring staple





It’s always a real disappointment when you instantly fall in love with a celebrity look, only to find that said style sells for the same amount as your monthly rent. Fortunately, however, there is are some accessible labels that A-listers love, where more budget-conscious consumers can shop at perhaps the most popular Reformation. Stars who wear the Los Angeles-based brand include Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Brie Larson, Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber to name a few. In fact, Bieber recently wore a brown Reformation dress while promoting Rhode Beauty’s new passion fruit jelly. peptide lip treatment, which talks about the labels held on Hollywood. She’s worn the piece twice so far, and surprisingly, the sleek floor-skimming maxi ($215) is still available to buy for now, at least. On April 4, the model shared a series of photos on her Instagram account and if you scroll through the post, you’ll see the aforementioned dress on slide six. The maxi features spaghetti straps, a square neckline design and an open back detail. This number would be a solid choice for an upcoming wedding or special event, as it will no doubt align with any dress code. Plus, the cocoa shade can be a new alternative to your usual LBD look. Adding an elegant and polished touch to her outfit, the 26-year-old accessorized with Jenny Birds Chunky Doune Hoop Earrings. And in true Bieber form, she went for a no-makeup look of brushed-up brows and her favorite Rhode lip treatment, of course. As you take a closer look at her Ref dress, do you ever feel like she’s worn this piece before? If so, that’s because she wore the same number on Feb. 16 when she endorsed her lip kit on Instagram. For this outfit, the beauty entrepreneur layered the brown dress over a long-sleeved top in a slightly lighter shade of brown for an eye-catching tonal finish. If you like Reformation’s versatile Biebers maxi, we suggest you get it in your size and get it done fast. Also shop her gold Jenny Bird earrings for a complete Bieber-approved look. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

