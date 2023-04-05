April’s fashion news is buzzing at the top of our inboxes





It’s safe to say that this year is flying at lightning speed (is January a distant memory for anyone else, or just me?). Somehow April was already underway, and before you know it May will be here at this rate, probably what looks like tomorrow. All that to say, it might feel like a full-time job to keep up with everything that’s going on around you. So to help you stay on top of April’s fashion news, TZR highlights all the latest style drops, campaigns and store openings in this article. No need to thank us, it’s our job, after all. For starters, high jewelry brand Mejuri and up-and-coming label Luar have teamed up to create this season’s must-have accessory collaboration. The on-trend collection includes two eye-catching earrings and a new take on Luars’ fan-favorite bag. Plus, if you’re shopping around the Big Apple this month, you’ll want to drop by the Burberrys Trench pop-up for all your waterproof gear. What better time to go than a rainy April.? then pass by Cinq Septs’ first-ever flagship store in SoHo. Keep scrolling to find all of April’s top fashion events. And don’t forget to check back, as TZR will update this story with more exciting breaking news throughout the month. Burberry opens a pop-up Courtesy of Burberry While waiting for the Burberrys 693 5th Avenue store to open in June 2023, you can take a first look inside the location during the temporary rainwear pop-up. Located on the ground floor, the space will celebrate the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship with artisans at the Burberrys Castleford manufacturing site, the press release reads. The event will offer personalization services on your purchases, so you can personalize your trench coat purchase, for example, with distinctive buttons, unique embroidery and patches. Mejuri teams up with Luar for a collab Courtesy of Mejuri x Luar Industry-favorite fine jewelry brand Mejuri and cool-girl fashion label Luar have teamed up to launch an unforgettable accessory collaboration, which debuted on the final Fall ’23 show during Fashion Week. from New York. Available in store now, the assortment includes a pair of Convertible hoops ($275), the Ana Ring Charm ($98) and a new iteration of the must-have Luars Ana bag ($275). Brandon Maxwell will host a symphonic fashion show Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Do you miss fashion month shows? Book a trip to Nashville for Brandon Maxwell’s latest fashion show, a fundraising event in support of the city’s symphony on April 25. . Get your tickets for the show here. Cinq Sept opens its first flagship store Courtesy of Five Seven Next time you go Saturday shopping in SoHo, you’ll want to stop by five sevens first-ever flagship store, located at 108 Wooster Street. As Cinq Sept enters its seventh year, we are very proud to celebrate the milestone of opening our very first physical store, said Jane Siskin, Founder and CEO, in a press release. The brand has created an incredible, multi-generational community of customers, whom we are so eager to introduce to the universe of Cinq Sept through our own lens. The Line celebrates its 7th anniversary Everybody sing happy birthday to Line, as the label celebrates its seventh anniversary this month. To honor this special occasion, the New York-based brand is partnering with its community to create an Anniversary Archive collection. From April 6 through April 19, shoppers can vote for their favorite archive look, and the top seven styles will be revived (uh, so cool!). (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

