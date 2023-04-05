The Louis Vuitton Foundation exhibits the works of Warhol and Basquiat | VogueFrance





Five years after his exhibition devoted to the works of Jean-Michel BasquiatTHE Louis Vuitton Foundation organizes a retrospective titled Basquiat x Warhol, Painting with four handsa stylistic and formal dialogue that promises to be one of the most fascinating cultural events of 2023. A duet on canvas It is said that the two artists met in 1979 when the young artist tried his luck selling his colorful postcards to the master of Pop Art, but no official meeting between Warhol And Basquiat until Bruno Bischofberge, art dealer and collector, presented them three years later. Two hours after this meeting, the rising star of the New York art scene offered Andy Warhol a painting still in the process of drying representing the two artists side by side. This table, named Two Carbeza (1982) is the starting point of a friendship that is both fragmentary and strong, fruitful and quarrelsome. Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol attend the “Gifts For The City Of New York” party for the Brooklyn Academy of Music on November 7, 1984. Ron Galella/Getty Images The following month, the creative duo set to work on a series of paintings and works on paper. Warhol And BasquiatAmbitions overlap. While the first, pillar of art establishment, sought transfiguration, renewal and candor, the other, freed from this coercive elitism, aspired to wider recognition. The universe of each has undeniably influenced the other. Basquiathis figurative painting and his uninhibited technique intrigue Warhol, who had by then become an almost paper-like figure in the world of contemporary art. This notoriety, in turn, fascinates this New York graffiti artist who is just beginning to make a name for himself on the art scene. It was like a crazy art world wedding and they were a weird couple. The relationship was symbiotic. Jean-Michel thought he needed Andy’s fame, and Andy thought he needed Jean-Michel’s new blood. Jean-Michel gave Andy a rebellious image. Ronnie Cutrone A father-son relationship Thanks to Warhol, Basquiat adopts the technique of screen printing. The two visual artists painted together while listening to each other, observing each other in a hesitant intimacy. Their styles juxtapose, then merge into collective works; the symbols of industrial society and media iconicity, so dear to Warholdisfigured by Basquiatrude and unpredictable style. Together they produced 160 paintings, a number of which were among the most successful of their respective careers. During one of his visits to Warhol’s factory studio, Keith Haring noted that, Each inspired the other to surpass the next. The collaborations were seemingly effortless. It was a physical conversation happening in paint instead of words. The sense of humor, the sarcastic remarks, the profound realizations, the simple chatter, it all happened with paint and brushes. Their most renowned facility remains Ten punch bags (Last Supper) (circa 1985)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.fr/article/louis-vuitton-foundation-exhibit-warhol-and-basquiat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

