Kelly Rowland gets cozy in a sweatshirt dress and Air Jordan 1 sneakers – Footwear News





Kelly Rowland gave her chic style a sporty edge for her latest outing. The Grammy Award-winning singer was spotted leaving dinner in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday. For the occasion, Rowland wore a gray sweatshirt dress. The comfortable piece had a round neckline, thick cuffs and a loose fit. THE Musician of “Bump Like This” completed her ensemble with a cognac-colored leather bucket hat and diamond earrings.

Kelly Rowland in West Hollywood, California on April 4, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Kelly Rowland in West Hollywood, California on April 4, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com Sticking to a casual style moment, Rowland opted for a fresh face without makeup and carried her essentials in a Chanel mini shoulder bag. She kept her iPhone in hand and added a splash of color to the look with bright red nails. Fill the Fantasy Football actress the outfit was Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Dark Mocha Sneakers. Related

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Dark Mocha sneakers. CREDIT: GOAT The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Dark Mocha features a distinctive palette reminiscent of Travis Scott’s coveted Air Jordan 1 collaboration from 2019. The upper features an off-white leather base with contrasting black leather overlays on the eyes and heels. toes. Brown nubuck is used on the heel overlay and collar flap, accented with a classic Wings logo on the lateral side. A leather tag with Nike Air branding adorns the nylon tongue.

Kelly Rowland in West Hollywood, California on April 4, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com When it comes to shoes, Rowland’s Shoe Style is systematically streamlined. For red carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing smart sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted wearing slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion, however, goes beyond wearing stylish shoes; she has previously designed shoe and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics. PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Rowland’s style over the years. JavaScript is required to load comments.

