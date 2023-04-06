Inside Late Fashion Designer Kenz Takada’s Japanese Manse in Paris – Robb Report





The former home of late Japanese fashion designer Kenzō Takada, called Maison Kenzo, is an aesthete’s dream. While it’s not reminiscent of its exuberant prints, bold hues and bold silhouettes seen in its eponymous luxury fashion label, the property has the precise craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail the creative is known for in every piece. The residence, located in the historic Bastille district of Paris, fuses traditional Japanese design with Haussmanian architecture, and now it can be yours. Takada, who died in 2020 aged 81 from Covid complications, was born in Japan but lived in Paris most of his life; the designer is credited with bringing Japanese fashion to the mainstream. He infused energy into haute couture runways in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, his brand continues to delight today with its polychrome ready-to-wear collections. He moved to the City of Light in 1964 and built this house in 1988 (it was completed in 1993). It was then redesigned in 2018 by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who continued Takada’s vision of bringing together East-West design through culture, art, texture, color, light and form. . The living room. Christie’s Real Estate International Located in the center of the courtyard of an 18th-century apartment building, the Kenzo House spans 13,778 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms over four floors. The moment you enter the property, you are immediately teleported out of Paris. The cedar-clad house is built around an interior courtyard, which houses an authentic Japanese garden, a pond dotted with stones filled with nishiki carp and cherry trees. As part of the redesign, Kuma reconfigured the layout to orient each room’s views of the garden. He also incorporated more traditional Japanese building materials, such as ceramic, stone, bamboo and wood, as well as cedar shingles, teak and clay, to add texture and warmth. outside. The dining room. The home’s angular interior architecture is warm, inviting and minimalist, reflecting traditional Japanese style with clean lines and neutral hues. Almost every room has floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing natural light and views of nature to flood the interior. Kuma designed the interiors with French oak louvers, exposed beams and wooden floors that mimic the finishes of Takada’s original creation. In keeping with Japanese design, many traditional parts have been incorporated. The house merges Japanese architecture with Haussmann-style design. Christie’s Real Estate International Some of these spaces include the Engawaa traditional Japanese outdoor hallway made from wooden latticework which replaced the indoor swimming pool and a Japanese pavilion with a tea ceremony hall which has tatami carpet and shoji sliding doors that open onto a koi pond. The garden also includes cherry and maple trees, bamboo, juniper, lichen, and waterfalls that resemble the Japanese landscape. Other interior features include a wooden floating staircase, which gives the living space a more modern feel, and an upgraded version of the wood-burning fireplace. Almost every room is oriented to overlook the Japanese garden. Christie’s Real Estate International There are also three independent studios for staff or guests, as well as two reception rooms, two dining rooms, two kitchens, a music room, an office, a wine cellar and a fitness room. The house also has many gallery-like wall spaces, such as a stair hall with museum-quality lighting and plenty of space to display artwork. And you can use the rectory elevator to get to each of the four levels. “Kenzo House is unrivalled,” says Marie-Hélène Lundgreen of Belles Mansions de France, a subsidiary of Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier, the Parisian subsidiary of Christie’s International Real Estate. “You are not just buying a property with Kenzo House, but a work of art that inspires serenity and the art of living.” An engawaa traditional Japanese wooden lattice outdoor corridor that replaced the indoor lap pool, Christie’s Real Estate International The house is ideal for those who love to entertain, inside and out. A lovely mezzanine overlooks the living room and has its own terrace, complete with a pedestal fireplace and floor-to-ceiling shelving for books and art. Outside, there is no shortage of possibilities for exploration, thanks to the paths that wind between courtyards and terraces. Check out more photos of Kenzo House below: A mezzanine that overlooks the living room and connects to a terrace. Christie’s Real Estate International The kitchen. Christie’s Real Estate International Entrance. Christie’s Real Estate International The master bedroom. Christie’s Real Estate International Another living space. Christie’s Real Estate International The authentic Japanese garden. Christie’s Real Estate International

