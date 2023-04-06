Winning men’s basketball championship could lead to increased enrollment at UConn





HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) — UConn could see an increase in enrollment after the UConn men’s basketball team won the NCAA national championship. This is the fifth major victory for the men’s basketball team. The women have won 11 NCAA tournaments. There is no doubt that a winning school with a lot of academic pride makes future students want to go to UConn. It helps confirm what people think of the university as a place with a lot of school spirit, says Vern Granger, director of undergraduate admissions at UConns. Granger says 48,000 prospective students applied to UConn this year, the most the school has ever seen. Although UConn received a record number of applications, they can only accept about half of them, or about 23,000. While 75% of accepted students are from Connecticut, UConns’ big win caught the attention of students across the United States. Ariel Burnstein and his father came from California to discover UConn. Ariel says UConn’s reputation as a basketball titan plays into his decision to attend UConn. I think so, it’s always fun to go to games with your friends and stuff, a great school with a great team, says Ariel. Current UConn students agree, saying basketball is part of UConn’s culture. I think there is a call for a school that has merit. Because we’re known as a basketball school, it’s more supportive and appealing,” said UConn freshman Christian Jolly. Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

