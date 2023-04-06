The fashion professions most vulnerable to AI

Laziness, cheapness and cynicism all in one fell swoop, wrote American illustrator and film producer Peter Ramsey in a March 24 comment that was liked more than 4,000 times on Twitter.

That’s not exactly the feedback a brand wants to hear when it announces it’s betting on new technology.

But that’s just one of many negative comments on social media in response to denim maker Levi Strauss & Co.’s announcement last month that it would be experimenting with AI-generated fashion designs on its site. website.

In its press release, Levis described generative AI as a type of artificial intelligence capable of creating images, audio, video, and text from user prompts as a means of increase the variety of models buyers see. According to the company, AI-generated body-inclusive avatars would allow Levis to display hyper-realistic models of every body type, age, height, and skin color on its website and do it faster than possible.

The announcement generated a lot of excitement among tech enthusiasts excited to see generative AI used in the real world. But critics of Levis said the company appeared to be using AI as a way to avoid real diversity, risking depriving minority models of job opportunities and exacerbating longstanding disparities in the industry. fashion. The cup titled his Levis story You Can Just Hire Diverse Models? The Guardian analyzed the technology itself, describing an AI model’s neck as a bad attempt to use the FaceTunes eraser effect to hide a double chin.

In a March 28 statement responding to critics, Levis said he would not be reducing his use of human models and that he did not see the pilot as a means to advance diversity or as a substitute for live action. which must be taken.

We realize there’s an understandable sensitivity around AI-related technologies, and we want to make it clear that this pilot is something we’re on track to experiment with later this year in hopes of strengthening the experience. of the consumer, the company said.

Levis’ bumpy launch almost perfectly encapsulates the ethical and business issues that many companies must address as new waves of artificial intelligence, including ChatGPT, a chatbot that can answer questions, write essays and even compose songs take hold. the extent. AI proponents say the technology can be a powerful tool to help brands cut costs, stay competitive, and improve the creativity and performance of their teams. But there is a darker scenario where corporations are outright using AI as an individual substitute for humans who face a host of ethical challenges while sacrificing many of the benefits of human creativity.

It’s a touchy subject that fashion and other industries have wrestled with from time to time for decades, ever since the first wave of factory automation. There is no simple answer to the question of how much automation hurts or helps jobs. Research shows that fears that a wave of automation could trigger mass unemployment are generally unfounded, with robots and AI both creating and eliminating job opportunities. Who suffers or benefits from it can depend on everything from country to company, as well as the level of education and ethnicity of the employees.

Fashion is usually not the first industry to embrace new technologies. But companies need to start thinking about their approach to automation as new uses of AI are in the stage, experts say.

Innovation can happen quickly in the [retail] environment and we have a responsibility to educate individuals on how to elevate their roles and quickly train them for other positions,” said Greg Petro, founder and CEO of First Insight, a digital platform that uses AI to test brand and retailer products. But trying to diminish the potential for productivity and the innovation it could bring will only cripple businesses.

The employment landscape

Many fashion companies already use some form of artificial intelligence and automation in their day-to-day operations, primarily in areas such as supply chain and customer service.

Unlike earlier forms of automation (self-checkouts in grocery stores being an example), the most controversial recent AI development, ChatGPT, is expected to impact primarily white-collar jobs in areas such as data analysis, law, finance, media and content creation. According to a Goldman Sachs report released last week, as many as 300 million full-time jobs worldwide could be affected, but not necessarily eliminated, by ChatGPT-like automation.

Fashion companies will likely first look to using ChatGPT or similar programs on the customer engagement side, including customer service and support for online and even customer interactions, Petro said.

Looking a little deeper, roles in areas such as marketing, copywriting, merchandising, design and content creation could see a shift in both the number of jobs available as well as the nature of how jobs are performed, said Rohan Deuskar, founder and CEO of Stylitics, a platform that uses AI to create gear, style and gift programs for brands and retailers like Puma. , Revolve, Macys and Kohls.

For example, an AI tool could handle low-stakes tasks like sorting through thousands of products and quickly spitting out product descriptions and outfit ideas to use on a brand’s website, Deuskar said. For designers, automation could support repetitive tasks such as taking measurements or entering garment specifications into a database.

By eliminating the crummy, laborious and manual parts, the marketer or designer focuses on more creative or high-stakes exercises, like imagining the vision for a brand or product, he said.

But, if it was someone’s job to do this stuff manually by creating images or writing a product description, they might be left behind, Deuskar said.

The path to follow

According to experts, the best-case scenario is for artificial intelligence to complement and improve employee performance and for companies to be aware of the impact of automating certain tasks on their internal culture, as well as the diversity of their workforce. .

In 2020, when Nordstrom opened its new West Coast Omni Center, a fulfillment center that fulfills customer and store orders, the retailer tricked the facility with robotics and other technology upgrades, which automated tasks such as retrieving products and transporting them through the facility as well as sorting. packages. The result, the company says, is that items move through the facility faster and customers receive merchandise faster than when products are shipped from its traditional (less automated) fulfillment centers.

Its employees, Nordstrom said, can then focus on customer-focused actions like quality [and] accuracy.

Inside Nordstrom’s West Coast Omnichannel facility in Riverside, California. (Courtesy)

One way for companies to introduce new automation into their workforce and ensure employee buy-in is to survey their employees to find out what things they actually don’t want to do, a said Deuskar.

In general, companies shouldn’t flock to every new technology model promising cost savings or efficiencies, experts say.

For employees who are concerned that their work is at risk, it can be helpful to create a list of around 10 things they spend the most time on and identify which ones are most vulnerable to automation, a Petro said.

From there, focus on improving the things that won’t go away, he said.

It could also mean training in the use of AI.

Over the next two years, people who know how to use these tools will be ready for the next phase of work, he said.