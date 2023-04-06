Heidi Klum shines in a ruched bodycon dress and opera gloves for ‘AGT’ – WWD





Heidi Klum evoked a springtime theme with her latest look for the “America’s Got Talent” Season 18 red carpet on Tuesday in Los Angeles in a ruched orange dress with a pair of matching elbow-length gloves. The new season, which premieres May 30 on NBC, began filming auditions March 25. Heidi Klum at “America’s Got Talent” on April 4 in Los Angeles. Todd Williamson/NBC Ready to reprise her role as a judge in the talent show, Klum’s blonde tresses were styled with bangs and she wore orange strappy heels. For her red carpet appearance, Klum worked with celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi, who also does Cara Delevingne, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez. Heidi Klum at “America’s Got Talent” on April 4 in Los Angeles. Todd Williamson/NBC Klum was joined at the event by her fellow “AGT” cast members, including Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Terry Crews, who is the show’s host. Klum became a judge for “AGT” in 2013. Klum has had a long career not only as a model but as a host. Currently, she is a judge, host and co-producer of “Germany’s Next Top Model”. She also hosted the popular “Project Runway” fashion show for 16 seasons. The model is often seen at A-list events wearing fashionable looks. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, she wore a royal blue sequined Julien Macdonald dress with a slit cutout and padded shoulders. She wore a twisted metallic Kate Barton dress to the Fashion Trust US Awards the same month. To accessorize her Kate Barton dress, she went the playful route, carrying the brand’s fishbowl handbag.

