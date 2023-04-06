Fashion
5 Best Formal Wear in Bakersfield, CA
Below is a list of the best formal wear in Bakersfield. To help you find the best formal wear near you in Bakersfield, we’ve put together our own list based on this rating point list.
Bakersfield’s best party outfits:
The top rated formal wear in Bakersfield, CA are:
- Express is an avant-garde clothing brand and a community of stylists
- Windsor aims to provide a unique in-store experience
- forever 21 is placed in over 540 locations worldwide and online
- Mens Wearhouse helped men love their looks
- Nice men’s clothes and tuxedo has years of experience in formal wear
Express
Express is a fashion-forward apparel brand and style community whose goal is to build confidence and inspire self-expression. From finding your new darling jeans to looking perfect ready to RSVP. Express has new styles for every occasion. For clothing stores near you, your local Express store has everything you need to be the most confident. Their dresses and suits make the perfect first impression. Their tailored blazers and dress pants give you the ultimate confidence boost.
Products:
Dresses, Men’s Suits, Women’s Clothing, Men’s Clothing, Petite Clothing, Jeans, Women’s Tops, Men’s Dress Shirts, Women’s Sweaters, Men’s Sweaters
LOCATION:
Address: 2701 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Phone:(661) 398-5530
Website: www.express.com
COMMENTS:
I love this place, I tested it with a few shirts and a pair of jeans (which are the best pair I own now) now my closet is about 80% express. The place is expensive, so I recommend you to go there during the sales.
Windsor
Windsor aims to provide you with an unparalleled retail experience to shop for women’s clothing and the best fashion trends. They offer a style destination where you can find the latest styles and your favorite influencer-inspired outfits for winter. Windsor Store’s stylists value their customers above all else and are trained in the latest fashion trends for winter so you look your best.
They aim to make a unique in-store experience to make every visit unforgettable and to help you find the perfect dress or outfit. Their new clothes and fashions arrive regularly, so there’s always something exciting and current to refresh your wardrobe.
Products:
Suits, dresses, clothes, tops, shoes, accessories
LOCATION:
Address: 2701 Ming Avenue #232, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Phone:(661) 232-0070
Website: www.windsorstore.com
COMMENTS:
I love this store! The workers there are so kind and helpful.
forever 21
forever 21 is a fashion industry leader that makes the latest trends available to everyone while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high-end designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. It remains for the brand to strengthen its positioning as a preferred destination for fashion consumers. Forever 21 is placed in over 540 locations worldwide and online.
Products:
Evening wear, Activewear, Jeans, Accessories
LOCATION:
Address: 2801 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Phone:(661) 617-5931
Website: www.forever21.com
COMMENTS:
I love this store, it has amazing clothes and the attention is fantastic all the girls are very nice, respectful and smiling everything you need to be fashionable I find here. Lesley G.
Mens Wearhouse
Mens Wearhouse has helped men love the way they look, they’ve been smart to deliver on that promise through the world-class customer service delivered by their dedicated employees every day. Your happiness is the highest priority at Mens Wearhouse. If you are not completely satisfied with the fit, quality or fabric of an item, you may return your item within 90 days of the original sale. Their expert tailors using the finest materials and equipment are available at all Mens Wearhouse stores.
Products:
Suits, Sports Coats, Shirts, Pants, Sweaters, Outerwear, Shoes, Accessories
LOCATION:
Address: 3006 Ming Ave STE A, Bakersfield, CA 93304
Phone:(661) 835-9378
Website:www.menswearhouse.com
COMMENTS:
Really nice place. I got a great deal and the service was amazing. I will definitely be back for evening wear.
Nice men’s clothes and tuxedo
Nice men’s clothes and tuxedo is where you can find men’s suits. With their years of formal wear experience, you can rely on them. When the customer understands what they have to offer when it comes to tuxedo rentals, you can rest easy knowing you made the right choice. Their combination of clothing, price and service cannot be beat.
They let you know all about costumes and alterations and when the client is notified, you always get the best deal possible. Customers expect nothing less than the best and they always deliver on that promise. It is a guarantee. It is their mission to provide complete satisfaction to their customers. Just let them know what you need and provide help.
Products:
Suits, tuxedos, dresses
LOCATION:
Address: 5439 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312
Phone:(661) 588-3344
Website: www.finostuxedo.com
COMMENTS:
If you are looking to dress up or dress down for any occasion, Finos Mens Wear is where you need to be; Oscar was fantastic, he was helpful in every aspect you can think of when it comes to finding the perfect costume. I highly recommend Finos Menswear! Christian C.
Sources
2/ https://kevsbest.com/best-formal-wear-in-bakersfield-ca/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
