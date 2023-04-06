Fashion house Zadig & Voltaire moves NYC headquarters to 12K SF at 515 Madison Avenue – Commercial Observer





Hot on the heels of an agreement to avoid seizure on 515 Madison Avenue, GFP Real Estate announced several new leases in the Midtown office building. In the biggest, Zadig & Voltairea Paris-based fashion house, signed a 10-year lease for 12,000 square feet on the ground, second and third floors with plans to move its New York headquarters from 453 Broome Street in SoHo, according to the owner. Asking for rents in the property, also known as DuMont Buildingwere not disclosed, but Necklaces placed average asking rents in Midtown at $78.35 per square foot for the first quarter of 2023. 515 Madison Avenue continues to attract high-end fashion houses, retailers and professional services firms looking to capitalize on the high volume of foot traffic from office workers, residents and tourists, Martin McGrath of GFP Real Estate said in a statement. Michael Leifer of Runyon Group negotiated on behalf of the tenant while McGrath and Jeffrey Gural represented the owner internally. William Grover of Newmark also worked on the deal for GFP. Leifer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Apart from Zadig & Voltaire, Mark Ingram Workshopa wedding showroom, also signed a 15-year contract for 8,340 square feet on the second floor of the building facing East 53rd Street, taking the place of Rare art from Hartmann which previously operated out of space. Mark Ingram Atelier will use the space for office and retail, moving from 110 East 55th Street. Curtis Woodside And Lisa Rosenthal of Compass represented Mark Ingram Atelier on the deal while Gural, McGrath and Grover handled the deal for the owner. “It has always been Mark Ingrams’ dream to have a very successful wedding dress shop on Madison Ave, and we can help make that dream a reality,” Woodside said in a statement. “Madison Ave’s bouncing vitality made choosing 515 an obvious opportunity.” Private investment bank Fagenson & Company took 2,238 square feet on the third floor for a five-year term with Ralph Chattah of Noah and company representing the tenant and McGrath and Grover representing the GFP. Noah & Company declined to comment. Padell business managementan accounting firm specializing in the representation of performing artists, also signed a seven-year lease for 2,801 square feet on the 19th floor, with Michael Joseph of Necklaces representing the firm. Other recent offerings include CNP Recruitment Groupwhich occupies 1,725 ​​square feet on the 11th floor, and Cleveland H. Dodge Foundationwho moved to the same floor with a 1,700 square foot lease, according to GFP. Marc Hallum can be contacted at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://commercialobserver.com/2023/04/zadig-voltaire-515-madison-avenue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related