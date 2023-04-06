Watch Shakira Steal the Show in an Unforgettable Sheer Dress on Live TV





Whether she’s performing her latest single or trying out TikTok dance trends, Shakira knows how to make a splash with his fans. But she’s also known for something else that’s completely separate from her musical talents: her memorable taste for edgy TV looks. THE “ “The artist illustrated it in May 2022, when it appeared on to promote his NBC series . Not one to shy away from a good fashion moment, Shakira entered the soundstage dressed in dark red Mugler Sleeveless Mini Dress. The on-screen outfit featured spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline. But what took her ensemble to another level was the sheer corset with cutout panels covered in sheer material placed all around the bodice. With a piece that is both simple and sexy, Shakira decided to shake things up with the accompanying accessories. NBC//Getty Images NBC//Getty Images To give the garment more of a rocker edge, the former coach stepped out in a pair of black leather platform heels. She styled her caramel-colored hair in her signature loose waves and let the moment do the talking without jewelry. Paired with natural eyeshadow and a neutral lip color, she made every element cohesive. When a clip of one of Shakira’s segments circulated on Youtube, viewers immediately commented on what she wore for the promotional event. Unanimously, people thought she looked stunning in her nightwear. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Watch It Once TikTok Challenge with Shakira | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon To watch YouTube icon YouTube icon “This woman is unbelievably gorgeous. Shakira ages like fine wine,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Shakira is [46] years … crazy. She always looks amazing,” added another. “Shakira is a different breed of beautiful and talented,” exclaimed another user. Time and time again, the “ The singer wows everyone with the outfit she chooses to wear. NBC recently canceled dance with myself after one season, it surely won’t be long before Shakira is demanding attention with the next piece of clothing she’ll be wearing. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 And Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a43509160/shakira-2023-fashion-the-tonight-show-see-through-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

