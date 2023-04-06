Mike Jones named assistant coach for men’s basketball





COLLEGE PARK, MD After two years on the staff at Virginia Tech, Mike Jones has been named assistant coach of the Maryland men’s basketball team, as announced by the head coach. Kevin Willard Today. Jones knows the area deeply after spending 19 years as a head coach at DeMatha. “Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, as well as having many connections in the area that will help us recruit,” Willard said. “His success at DeMatha as well as USA Basketball shows his ability to teach and develop young players. He is an exceptional mentor and connects with players in a way that positively impacts them on and off the court.” Prior to his two years with the Hokies, Jones led DeMatha to a 511-119 (.811) record in his 19 years at the helm of the program from 2002-21, including a national title in 2006. he has coached USA basketball 22 times, most recently as head coach of the 2021 USA Men’s Under-16 National Team. In his two seasons at Virginia Tech, the Hokies were 42-28 overall and 19-21 in the ACC. In 2021-22, Virginia Tech was 23-13 overall in winning the ACC Tournament title with an 82-67 victory over Duke before falling to Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It was the first ACC Tournament Championship in program history. While managing DeMatha, Jones won nine Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular season titles, eight WCAC Tournament crowns, and four Maryland Private School Tournament championships. Additionally, since starting as a head coach at DeMatha, Jones has coached six athletes who went on to play in the NBA. In addition to his experience developing players at the preparatory level, Jones has a strong connection to USA Basketball. After serving three coaching roles with USA Basketball alone in 2019, Jones was named the co-recipient of the 2019 USA Basketball Developmental Coach of the Year Award. He led the 2019 USA Men’s National U16 Basketball Team to a gold medal at the FIBA ​​Americas U16 Championship in Brazil, served as head coach at the USA Men’s Junior National Team July minicamp 2019 USA and served as an on-court coach at the 2019 USA Men’s Junior National Team. October Minicamp. Jones has also served as the head coach of Team USA Nike Hoop Summit three times, in 2013, 2014 and 2018, and served as the assistant coach of USA at Hoop Summit in 2012 and 2017. He made his USA Basketball debut as an assistant coach for the 2004 Youth Development Festival East Team. He won three gold medals with USA Basketball’s Junior Men’s National Teams, including 2011 U16 team and the 2012 and 2016 U17 teams. Prior to 2019, he coached the U.S. National Junior Men’s National Basketball Team’s annual October minicamp eight times (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018). A standout player at Old Dominion University from 1991-92 to 1994-95, Jones was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association member and earned CAA All-Tournament Team honors during his senior season, in which he averaged 16.5 ppg. Jones led the Monarchs to NCAA Tournament appearances in 1992 and 1995, and he capped his ODU career with 1,166 points. He received his bachelor’s degree in social work and counseling from Old Dominion in 1995. After his career at ODU, Jones played professionally in the ABC and the International Basketball Association, where he was first team in all leagues in 1997. He also played professionally in Portugal, Hong Kong, Finland and in the Dominican Republic. Jones has a wife, Stayce, a daughter, Maya, and a stepson, Jacques.

