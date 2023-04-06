What to expect at the first AI Fashion Week





To become aVogue BusinessMember and receive the Technology Edit newsletter,Click here. A new fashion week is coming to New York, and as interest in the potential of AI reaches fever pitch, it couldn’t be better timed. The first oneAI Fashion Week (April 20-21), held at Sohos Spring Studios, showcases collections from emerging designers in artificial intelligence. Supported by Spring Studios and e-commerce retailer Revolve Group, the event advocates for AI as a tool for fashion design, supporting new designers working with the still-nascent technology. An opening event on the evening of April 20 is for media, VIPs and attendees only, while the space is open all day on April 21 to the public. Entrants have until April 15 to submit a collection of 15-30 looks, which will be judged by the public viaon line and in-person voting, promoted on AI Fashion Week (AIFW), Spring Studios, and Revolve’s social media channels, as well as through Revolves’ extensive network of influencers. Over 350 submissions have been received to date. Ten finalists advance to the second round in May, with three winners selected by a panel including Tiffany Godoy,vogue responsible for editorial content in Japan; Natalie Hazzout, Celine’s Male Casting Manager; Erika Wykes-Sneyd, Vice President of Adidas Three Stripes Studio; Matthew Drinkwater, director of the London College of Fashions fashion innovation agency; and Michael Mente, CEO and co-founder of Revolve. Winners will receive support from the AIFW fashion-tech incubator in partnership with Revolve. A key requirement is that the garments must be able to be produced physically, and the winning collections will be made and sold online, through Revolve or Fwrd, the luxury site Revolves, depending on the garments. Designers will receive support throughout the launch process, including pattern creation, sample development, marketing and communications. The idea is to get back to the real world, says Cyril Foiret, founder of digital publication Trendland and creative studio IA Maison Meta, which produces AIFW. Maison Meta has previously worked with Moncler on the AI-generated Genius campaign. The event is specifically designed to bridge the physical and digital. It’s about mixing the two worlds, says Foiret. Photos: Raphal Garsault, Devante Parks, Charlie Charp, DreamingDigitally, courtesy of AIFW

