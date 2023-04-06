FLAIR & FASHION: a first event paves the way for EC





DRESS YOUR BEST. Fashion Night Eau Claire was born from the desire of a local to highlight creators in the field of fashion, a widespread collaboration having made it a reality. (Photo via Instagram by Lizzy Averbeck @la.styles._) A first event will soon take place in downtown Eau Claire thanks to a large collaborative effort between several local businesses and an array of photographers, designers, models and more: the Eau Claire Fashion Night. Described as an intimate fashion experience, the event will bring a night full of glamour, style, shopping and inspiration, with a strong focus on sustainable fashion. Scheduled for Saturday, April 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Forage (403 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire), the event sold out nearly a month before its debut. The stylish community event took months to prepare, an idea brought to light by EC local Alexia (Lexi) Kane. While people may recognize them for their work in founding and promoting the Eau Claire designer market alongside a handful of others, they have also begun to break into the modeling space. Event flyer. “I’ve been traveling the Twin Cities a lot over the past two months and really wanted to bring some here,” Lexi said. “I know Eau Claire has the talent for that, and people are just waiting for opportunities.” With a positive working relationship with Forage, a makeover venue in downtown Eau Claire, already solidified, the conversation around some sort of fashion-focused event in the area has begun between the two. . Once the idea of ​​“wearable art” hit the scene, a real vision began to take shape for an event featuring local designers and clothing. Area stores like Shine On Consignment Boutique (2209 Fairfax St., Eau Claire), BarbaLynn’s Vintage (603 S. Broadway St., Menomonie) and local designer Lizzy Averbeck (@la.styles._) were then integrated and the planning for the event really accelerated. With the event first announced online on March 18, a call for models and photographers went out, inviting local creatives to pitch their name in the ring with every interest in participating. The excitement and interest in the event was almost immediate and slots filled up quickly. “I think we have a lot of talent at Eau Claire,” Lexi continued. “Maybe I’m getting a little spicy, but I think we have such a great creative community, and there aren’t enough creative opportunities where they’re also paid – especially around the age group of mothers. No one is doing sponsored events; it’s really DIY style that we have to put (events) on ourselves. And that do-it-yourself attitude is what has brought Fashion Night Eau Claire this far. The evening will begin when the doors open at 7:30 p.m., with participants invited to mingle before the track portion of the night beginning at 8:30 p.m. The parade will last about an hour, and attendees will be able to purchase the featured garments overnight — and more — afterward. Each person will also receive a free drink thanks to Forage, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available during the 18+ event. “IT’S ONE OF THOSE THINGS WHERE YOU WAIT FOR SOMEONE ELSE TO DO IT OR YOU HAVE TO DO IT YOURSELF.” ALEXIA KANE eau claire fashion night co-organizer “I also want to have photo opportunities during the night,” added Lexi. “I know I’m always looking for opportunities to wear something really cool and go out to something like this, so hopefully everyone shows up in their best outfit.” While the event organizers’ overall vision includes making the event a recurring staple in Eau Claire, Lexi said much of that would depend on community interest and the ability to secure funding. They mentioned applying for regional tourism grants, partnering with area businesses to provide accommodations, and more, as news of the event also sparked interest from people in Minnesota and from Iowa. “It’s one of those things where you either expect someone else to do it or you have to do it yourself.” Follow the news of the organizers of the Eau Claire fashion event (Alexia Kane, Barbalyn’s, Feed, Shine onAnd Lizzy Averbeck) online for content from the evening to share after April 22 and to hear about any future events planned.

