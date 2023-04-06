University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS- Bob Motzko of the Golden Gophers men’s hockey team has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the CCM/AHCA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year, it was announced Wednesday. of the Golden Gophers men’s hockey team has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the CCM/AHCA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year, it was announced Wednesday. Motzko is the second Minnesota coach to win the prestigious honor in the award’s 73-year history, joining legendary John Mariucci (1953). It’s the second year in a row the Austin, Minnesota native has been named a finalist for the honor after leading the Maroon and Gold to their record sixth Big Ten Conference championship and 23rd all-time appearance. of the program in the NCAA Frozen Four. He was also named Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year for the third time in the past four years and picked up the 100th win in his tenure in early January. Minnesota has never been ranked outside the top four this season and has spent 12 weeks as the No. 1 team in the nation in at least one national poll. The Gophers won their 29th regular season title in team history via record-breaking fashion under Motzko’s leadership, with their 19 wins and 57 points being the most in conference history. It was also Motzko’s third consecutive 20+ win campaign at Minnesota. The Spencer Penrose Award is named in memory of the Colorado Springs benefactor who built the Broadmoor Resort, site of the first 10 NCAA championship hockey tournaments. The award will be presented on Wednesday, April 26 during the 2023 AHCA convention at the Naples Grande Hotel in Naples, Florida. The CCM/AHCA Coach of the Year Award is sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association. .

