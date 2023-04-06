Cleo Smith’s kidnapper wanted girl to ‘dress up’





The man who kidnapped a 4-year-old girl from a campsite in Australia and held her captive for almost three weeks was convicted on Wednesday. Terence Kelly received 13 years and six months in prison for the kidnapping of Cleo Smith in October 2021 and will not be eligible for parole for 11 years, the BBC reports. The 37-year-old pleaded guilty in January 2022, according to the Guardian. He snuck into the family’s tent at Blowholes campsite and grabbed Cleo, still in her sleeping bag, ‘in relative silence’, Western Australia Director of Public Prosecutions Robert Owen told the court . Cleo’s mother noticed that her daughter was missing and that an entrance to the tent was open, with the zipper too high for Cleo to reach, around 6 a.m. Kelly had taken the girl to his home in Carnarvon, a short distance from his own family’s home, held her in a room that could be locked from the outside and turned on a radio to drown out Cleo’s cries for her mother, according to the BBC. . He also told police he ‘manhandled her repeatedly’ for responding and tried to tie her up with duct tape, but failed because ‘she was a bit of a swinger’, according to the Guardian. The search for the 4-year-old has made headlines around the world. She was finally rescued after 18 days when police found a ringing phone from a tower near the campsite. Kelly, who befriended Cleo’s mother on Facebook after taking her daughter away, has since been held in jail. He admitted the crime fulfilled a “fantasy of having a little girl he could dress up and play with and be with,” according to the Guardian. But “I didn’t intend to keep her forever,” he told police. WA District Court Judge Julie Wager said no child “should have suffered from the neurodevelopmental difficulties, trauma, grief and neglect that [Kelly] child and adolescent. Exposed to drugs and alcohol in his mother’s womb, he was separated from his drug-addicted mother when he was 2 years old. But “the fear and distress caused to [Cleo’s parents] during those 18 days was immeasurable,” Wager added. “The child’s life and that of his family have been permanently affected.” (Read more stories by Cleo Smith.)

