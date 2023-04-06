From dictatorship spy to municipal delegate in the Sierra de la Ventana





Julio Renato Baamonde, an intelligence agent under the last dictatorship, has been appointed municipal delegate of the Sierra de la Ventana. Journalist Patricio Eleisegui toured the history of Baamonde, from his arrival in the city of Buenos Aires as a high school history teacher to the present day, when he took up his municipal duties. In writing: patrick eleisegui

Editing: Pedro Ramirez Otero Julio Renato Baamonde was an intelligence agent during the dictatorship. Many, many years ago he arrived in my town, Sierra de la Ventana, as an unknown high school history teacher.

Like so many other paratroopers who, pushed by the most sordid of cowards, fell in the region fleeing social condemnation and in more than one court case that was gaining strength in the cities. Baamonde quickly degenerated into the small mountain society by dint of hiding such a past. He’s shown the plush on more than one occasion, but not enough to lose his popularity in town. Shortly after, he no longer hides his fervor for the fascism professed by Aldo Rico’s painted-faced MODIN.

At the Instituto Fortn Pavn in Saldungaray, where he came to give me history “courses” just when I was a high school student, in another course he even took the trouble to explain how to “deactivate a subversive cell”. But always without realizing its origin, source of such terrible knowledge.

Its role in the last Argentine dictatorship only became known much later and thanks to the conscientious work of the brave and precious neighbors of the Sierra de la Ventana. To them, my greatest respect and admiration. More than one of us has belatedly fallen into the repressive identity of “Julito”. And if what I’m telling still happens in so many of our cities, suddenly desperate refuges from the worst crowd. Unfortunately, this despicable character has remained loose over the years. The political leadership that represents us the worst of course contributed to this happening. One day he left the Sierra de la Ventana. It was supposed forever. But they saw that the offender is also a sucking insect. So we come to this present of fear. Of the alleged legitimization of the agent of the dictatorship and the attempts to rewrite a history that must never be forgotten. This is not the first time that the soldier has tried to purify himself by appealing to democracy: in 2003, he was an adviser to the Justicialista Party under the municipal administration of Gerardo Rattero. Now, the municipal government of Sergio Bordoni, former Juntos por el Cambio, now justicialist of Kicillof in Tornquist, province of Buenos Aires, has just appointed Baamonde as the new municipal delegate of the Sierra de la Ventana.

