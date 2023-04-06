Braves sweep Cardinals in dominant fashion, won five of six to start season

It was as complete a series as you can imagine. The Braves are 5-1 with a 2 1/2 game lead in Eastern Newfoundland.

You want to go out and get a good start, said Matt Olson. Sometimes that doesn’t always happen, but with the start we’ve had with this road trip, I feel like I’m in a good place. They’re a really good team there, and to be able to sweep them away, it was like we were hitting all the cylinders, really, between throwing, defending, attacking.

Just try to follow the momentum.

The Braves bats crushed St. Louis as they started to pitch. The Braves’ starting pitchers kept quiet about a dangerous Cardinals formation, and the bullpen followed suit. And in one game, the Braves played one of the best team defensive games you’ll see.

On Wednesday, the Braves followed a familiar pattern as they hammered the Cardinals’ starting pitcher. This time they scored five points over Miles Mikolas, including taking a three-point lead before their guy, Bryce Elder, even took the hill.

Ronald Acua Jr. started the game with a single, then scored first, his helmet flying off as he ran around the bases, on Olson’s brace. Three innings later, Acua scored again from first on a brace from Olson.

Between those two plays, Austin Riley brought Olson home with a single in the first and Olson hit his third homer of the season in the second inning.

The Braves led by four runs after two innings and by five after four frames. Meanwhile, the Cardinals remained at zero.

I think that means a lot, said Michael Harris II of fast starts. It sets the tone for the rest of the game and it kind of puts the pressure on the other team. I feel like we did a good job making runs early and keeping the lead throughout the game.

Elder, initially recalled for the injured Max Fried, pitched six shutout innings. He saw a few situations that could have undone him, but eluded them. He only allowed two hits, and one came on a pop-up that was ruled a hit because he went down after Braves defensemen had a miscommunication. Elder walked three batters, but struck out six.

And yes, the Braves have swept this series without Fried, Spencer Strider or Kyle Wright. Instead, Charlie Morton (Monday), Dylan Dodd (Tuesday) and Elder closed St. Louis. The bullpen never spat the leads it inherited.

Specifically, Elder did this three weeks after the team picked him, which was disappointing for a pitcher hoping to make the team. He responded by throwing very well.

That’s part of it, says Elder. Obviously, I didn’t start where I wanted to, but at the same time, it’s not about me, it’s about the Atlanta Braves. We’re trying to win, and no matter how it goes, and whoever it is, that’s really what’s at stake. So to be able to take this opportunity to get a win, I’m thrilled about that.

After Elder’s exit, Michael Tonkin, Dylan Lee, Collin McHugh and Jesse Chavez combined to retain the lead and send the Braves back to Atlanta with an impressive sweep.

The Braves also played excellent defense. In the eighth inning, Harris made a leaping catch to the wall to deprive the Cardinals of at least one point. In the ninth, with a man up front, Olson grabbed a one-liner and dove to first for the double play that gave the Braves two outs.

After his catch, Harris threw his head back, looked up and screamed, a show of emotion after a crucial play.

I was just trying to do everything I could to save races, and I think I did, Harris said. I kind of let it out a bit, but it felt good, so I’m glad I released that.

McHugh allowed a run in the ninth, forcing Snitker to go with Chavez, who popped Tommy Edman into foul territory for the final.

In February, the Braves departed for North Port, Fla., where they completed a month and a half of spring training. They started the season with a week on the road.

Now they are finally heading home, where they will host the Padres at Truist Park from Thursday through Sunday. Strider will start the opener at home.

The Braves couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season. Through a handful of games, they’ve played exactly like, well, a stacked team.

That’s good, Braves manager Brian Snitker said of his team’s departure. You compartmentalize and take each day as a separate little entity and try to play a really good game of baseball. But you would rather do this than the other.