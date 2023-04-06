Fashion
That time, the Queen’s Freddie Mercury dressed Princess Diana in men’s clothing and introduced her to a gay club in London.
While many performers view their on-stage personas as some kind of alter ego, far from their more placid and ordinary selves, Queen leader Freddie Mercury quite living up to its own grandiose and larger-than-life reputation.
In his private life, Mercury was known for throwing the craziest and most bizarre parties that pushed the bar of rock ‘n’ roll excess to new heights. In 1987, for example, he launched one of the craziest nights the rock world had seen, with naked waiters and waitresses, men biting off the heads of live chickens and naked wrestlers. His penchant for partying was also known to his friends, such as Elton John who once said, “Freddie Mercury could outdo me, which is saying something.” .
It’s no surprise, then, that Mercury was something of a night owl, crawling between various London clubs into the early hours, a habit well documented in the 2018 biopic Queen. Bohemian Rhapsody.
One of the most compelling stories about the leader’s vibrant nightlife is when he allegedly helped dress Princess Diana as a male model and introduced her to a south London gay club.
Considering the security risks it would have posed, it’s an incredible-sounding tale, and as such has been explored (with amusing stagings by actors) on Urban Myths, a comedy-drama series on Sky Arts that explores popular but unproven anecdotes surrounding pop culture.
However, various people who were allegedly there at night have verified it to be the truth, with the anecdote being told, for example, in actress/comedian Cleo Rocos’ book, The power of positive consumption.
Rocos says she hung out with Mercury and Princess Diana at Kenny Everett’s house in the 1980s, drinking champagne and watching episodes of Daddy’s Girls together, while dubbing their own cheeky dialogue over the muted visuals. After being asked about their plans for the evening, the ‘people’s princess’ was told the group were planning to hit up the famous gay bar, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, in south London.
Stating that she was in “full mischief”, her request to join them was wholeheartedly backed by Mercury who suggested she should be allowed to “have fun”. Of course, a nightclub was not an ideal location for a visiting royal and future queen of England, especially one whose every move was meticulously documented (and often scrutinized) in British tabloids.
Nonetheless, the team made sure Di’s desires to let her hair down were fulfilled and came up with the clever idea of disguising her so no one would recognize her. Apparently, the group of friends dressed her in a more masculine style, consisting of a baseball cap, sunglasses and a military jacket.
Worried whether the plan would actually work, she recalls, when we entered we felt she was obviously Princess Diana and would be discovered at any moment. But people just seemed to ignore him. She kind of disappeared. But she loved it. She looked like a handsome young man.
As they managed to enter the club undetected, delighted to have succeeded in their well-laid plan, Rocos adds: “Diana and Freddie were laughing, but she ordered a white wine and a beer. Once the transaction was complete, we looked at each other, united in our triumphant quest. We did it!”.
Elaborating more on the moment in his book Kenny and me: bananas forever, she said, “Freddie said, ‘Come on, let the girl have some fun.’ [] Examining him in the dim light, we decided that the most famous icon of the modern world might just pass for a rather eccentrically dressed gay model.
“We weaved our way through crowds and leather flip flops, until we finally reached the bar. We nudged each other like naughty schoolboys.”
An evening worth celebrating: congratulations to all.
