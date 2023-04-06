Fashion
Auburn Fashion Show: See the design work of Auburn students on April 14
Have you ever wanted to attend a fashion show? Good news! You can attend the student race fashion event“The XII Hour”, Friday April 14, presented by the Department of Consumer Science and Design and the Apparel Merchandising and Design Association at Auburn University. Keep reading to find out how you can attend Auburn’s premier fashion show.
About the fashion event
Discover the projects carried out by the talented design students of Auburn. (The Fashion Event / website)
The fashion event is your chance to witness the talent of the next generation of fashion designers and merchandisers. One of the top college productions in the country, the fashion event is highly anticipated and a production not to be missed.
The event will feature an array of unique creations from CADS students, including:
- visual merchandising thumbnails
- e-portfolios for apparel merchandising, interior design, and philanthropic and nonprofit studies
- interior design displays
- a parade (of course)
Before the show, you can see galleries and exhibits of these different design works. Then, sit down to watch the models parade down the catwalk in gorgeous, handcrafted attire. With track decor and renowned music DJ Coco (aka Andrew Thorp), you’ll get the full fashion show experience.
I attended the event last year and was impressed with the talent of the Auburn School of Design. This year, I have the pleasure of modeling in the show, wearing my best friend’s outfit. My friend, Sydnee Johnson, and the other design students spent countless hours in the sewing lab sketching, designing, and making their clothes for the show. The models in the show are all students from Auburn, and we’ve been training all semester to be ready to walk the runway.
I asked Sydnee what makes the fashion event so special for her:
“I love being able to watch the faces of the creators as they see their hard work parade down the catwalk. There are many sleepless nights that happen at Spidle when it comes to creating the clothes. There is such a proud moment at The Fashion Event that is worth it.
Sydnee Johnson, junior in clothing design at Auburn University, member of the fashion event planning class, designer and model for the fashion event
This is the 12th annual fashion event that has grown tremendously since its humble beginnings in 2011. Opelika Local Eloise Stewart helped launch the fashion event on a $300 budget when she was a clothing design student and a newly formed AMDA member. The event has been a great success since this first show, nearly 900 people present. After taking a brief hiatus during Covid-19, the show is now more popular than ever.
Preparing for the fashion event
This group of Auburn students have been planning the year-long fashion event in a class for credit. (Elizabeth Langer / The Fashion Event)
The fashion event is made possible by a class of talented CADS students who have been preparing for this event since August. These students applied and were selected to participate in the three-hour credit course over two semesters to plan the big show. Students are assigned to conquer tasks such as decoration, creative design, public relations/social media, modeling, styling, creation of the Look Book, fundraising and media coordination.
Cecelia Mintz, senior apparel merchandising, serves as Fashion Events Director this year. She shared her thoughts on her time leading the fashion event:
“The fashion event brings together so many different people and is such a great celebration of the clothing program on Auburn’s campus. Class members work tirelessly throughout the year and build relationships while working towards the ultimate goal of putting on a successful show.
The models come from campus majors and devote countless hours to bringing the designer clothes to life, and the designers themselves work hard on their clothes to make our entire show possible.
The fashion event is the most meaningful experience I’ve had in Auburn because of all the different people it brings together to make the event possible.
Cecelia Mintz, Head of Apparel Merchandising at Auburn University, Director of Fashion Events
Students are guided by their advisor, Karla Teel. Here’s what Dr. Teel finds special about guiding the fashion event planning course as they prepare for the event:
“I love seeing students start the year not knowing where things will take them, then build momentum until they have total control over what is going to be presented to the public.
I can see such growth in them personally and professionally. It was a truly rewarding experience to be their mentor. I am blessed beyond measure.
Karla Teel, PhD, Wrangler Associate Professor at Auburn University, Fashion Event Advisor
Can you believe this transformation? Here’s a look at how the Fashion Event team works their magic to pull off the show. Support these students, CADS and AMDA by to buy tickets at the show this year.
Behind the theme “La XII Heure”
Promo for the show centered on the theme “The twelfth hour”. (Olivia Burns / Worthington Creative Photography)
After thinking about the vision for the show, the fashion event planning class decided on “The 12th Hour”, indicating that it was the 12th show. Playing on the number 12, which also represents the balance between opposites (sun and moon, light and dark), the group wishes to channel the energy of coexisting tranquility and restlessness and celebrate the search for harmony in opposing ideas through design elements.
How to attend and support the fashion event
Everyone is invited to attend the fashion event. If you’re looking for things to do in Auburn, don’t wait to get your tickets for this unique event featuring designers from Auburn University. Details below!
