Barbie’s new trailer is full of fashion goodness





If you haven't seen the new Greta Gerwig trailer Barbie movie released this week, I don't know how to help you. With Margot Robbie as the titular character (she's everything) and Ryan Gosling as Ken (just Ken), the trailer is full of little Barbie Easter eggs and about a million celebrity cameos. The best part, of course, is the fashion. Like the Barbiecore trend of 2022, the film is full of fun, alluring pink cuts and nostalgic neon lights galore and so many roller skates. So many roller skates. Since Barbie Land doesn't exist IRL (sorry), the best thing to do is track down some of the Barbie fashion beauties that haunt every thought of the internet. From the furry pink slides she wears to the impossibly campy roller skates Ken can't go anywhere without, take a look at some of the top fashion finds that would fit perfectly in Barbie Land. Cape Robbin Fuji Faux Fur Pointed Toe Open Stiletto$36.99 I don't know about you, but I'm still holding my breath from the opening scene of Barbie entering the frame. Our girl starts by putting on a pair of pale pink pom pom heels and takes them off, her bare feet remaining in the iconic Barbie heel pose. Parquet Solid Color French Beret Hat$10.99 (original $12.99) Everyone needs a good pink beret as they drive their pink Corvette on their hero's journey to the real world with Ken in the back seat. Hill House Home The Daphne Dress$175 Credit: Hill House Home OK, so it's not pink, but the gingham waistline and ripped waist of this darling Hill House dress are giving some major Barbie vibes. Impala Lightspeed Inline Skates$86.88+ Credit: Amazon Impala's Barbie-inspired skates are available in multiple colors (including a few on sale!). However, it's the pastel colorway shown above that would fit right in with any Barbie Dreamhouse. Buy them now at Amazon And Zappos! NIKKI LUND Molly knit flared pants$95 Credit: Hill House Home Pull on these flashy pink flare pants and you're ready to meet Will Ferrell and a slew of other real-world Corporate America suits. JOYID Sweet Sunflower Pearl Leaf Pendant Necklace$5.99 Credit: Amazon Being Barbie means you wave a lot to your Barbie Land residents. Obviously, Barbie does it with a cheerful daisy necklace, like this one from Amazon.

