ASU Students Embrace Vintage Fashion Through Secondhand Vendors
Style can be defined by everything from the earrings someone pairs with their bracelets to the number of holes they cut in their jeans. The style can also embrace aspects of older fashion to incorporate into modern attire, hence the popularity of vintage fashion.
With the recurrence corduroy jackets, bell bottom jeans, flared sleeves and graphic tees reminiscent of the 90s and early 2000s, second-hand clothing has become a rare commodity in the modern age.
“A lot of my favorite things about vintage fashion…is that no one else has the same style as you,” said Peter Bartos, a fashion collective club member and freshman studying English. “Nobody else has the same prints. And if they do, it will be very, very rare.”
Affordability and quick availability through shipping has made fast fashion the new way of buying clothes and building a wardrobe for many shoppers.
“I think fast fashion is very flawed,” said Nikita Anand, a young business law student. “I think it’s harder to find, like fast fashion one-offs, whereas, like vintage and used thrift stores, you can find more.”
However, with the increase in popularity for fast fashion, many young shoppers and self-proclaimed fashionistas have turned to online browsing for their clothes. Websites like SHEIN, Forever 21, Cider and H&M have exploded in popularity thanks to online shopping and unboxing videos.
While fast fashion contributes to pollution and mass waste, recycled clothing can be reused to create an individual look for students, making them not only unique but also more sustainable; a key part of University Street Market’s partnership with the Academic Sustainability Practices for Earth Month.
Providing a wide variety of second-hand clothing, the University Street Market is a non-profit organization made up of different thrift sellers who have returned to ASU to help bring vintage fashion back to students. With affordable prices and durable pieces to choose from, there’s something for everyone to find in this not-so-hidden gem that donates profits to the ASU Fashion Collective.
“Instead of driving 20 to 30 minutes to the mall to buy fast fashion, we bring it to campus,” said Eddie Pan, college street market vendor and coordinator. “It’s accessible, it’s affordable, and also…sustainable.”
“The whole point of having a college street market … is to show that fast fashion is significantly harmful to the environment,” said Stephanie Georgiou, ASU alumnus and coordinator of the Sustainability Practices program. “We encourage individuals to buy second-hand and opt for products that are second-hand, or that might already (have) been loved once and can be loved again.”
Housed in the heart of campus outside of Memorial Union, with occasional events held on West Campus, students don’t have to look far to browse for top-quality pre-owned vintage pieces.
“Pieces that like you see someone on the street, they won’t wear the same outfit as you,” Anand said. “It’s something that you can choose for yourself and you find that uniqueness and you can arrange that for yourself.”
A person’s style is the most outward reflection of their personality. Like a canvas, they have chosen to adorn themselves with clothes that suit them well. And for many, older nostalgic pieces mixed with more modern clothing combine to create a whole new means of self-expression for students.
“A lot of people in the Fashion Collective are very into second-hand clothes, myself included,” Bartos said. “A lot of people will still have, you know, Pacsun, Forever 21…they’ll all have like a similar closet to each other. And I think with vintage fashion, students can be extremely individual in what ‘they choose to wear.’
In a new environment as large and crowded as ASU, it can be difficult for students trying to stand out in a student body of tens of thousands. Organizing a distinct style through vintage pieces might be just what college students are looking for.
The University Street Market, and thrift store vendors like this one, offer not only accessible vintage pieces, but also affordable and sustainable clothing.
“The salespeople are just super down to earth, really nice people. And they understand that we’re students too. So they don’t store prices and are like, ‘$100 for this jacket,'” Anand said. “They understand very well that we’re all trying to be sustainable and we’re all trying to look good.”
Students can check the University Street Market at one of their upcoming events held independently or in partnership with the university’s sustainability practices at Tempe and West campuses, as well as at Kiwanis Park.
Edited by Claire van Doren, Reagan Priest and Anusha Natarajan.
