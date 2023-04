Pregnant Princess Eugenie looks stunning in a quirky mini dress and sleeveless jacket

From wedding guest flowers to dark, dark hues, Princess Eugenie’s maternity wardrobe encompasses it all. The royal isn’t shy about showing off her blossoming baby bump, but her latest look offered a more low-key pregnancy look that was deemed a hit with onlookers. The 33-year-old went to Herbert Morrison Primary School in Lambeth on Wednesday for an outing with the Anti-Slavery Collective, an organization founded by the Princess and her close friend Julia de Boinville which aims to eradicate slavery. modern slavery. WATCH: The fashion evolution of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie For the big outing, Princess Eugenie slipped into a modest black mini dress with a grandad collar, button detailing and a rich ebony hue. The piece was paired with a burgundy sleeveless blazer, which added a long layer to the royal’s everyday look. A pair of tights and heeled Chelsea boots brought extra warmth to Eugenie’s tonal outfit, complemented by a simple selection of silver jewelry. Princess Eugenie smiled for a photo outside the London-based school, showcasing a mix of natural makeup. She wore her auburn hair loose in a casual tussle and held her hands to her bump. ©Getty Images Princess Eugenie showcased many charming looks during her second pregnancy The images were shared online by the collective on social media, letting fans express their admiration for the Princess’ important work. One wrote candidly, “Good to see school children being equipped with valuable information that can protect their future lives or at least make them aware of the misfortune of others less fortunate.” As her latest sartorial success shows, Princess Eugenie’s pregnancy offered a delightful range of maternity clothing successes. Another example came to fruition last Saturday, when the royal attended a friend’s wedding in Mayfair alongside husband Jack Brooksbank, who looked fabulous in bloom. MORE: Princess Eugenie’s most fabulous party hosts a royal retrospective Serving as a lesson in the art of dressing for wedding guests, the royal looked ever elegant in a ditsy floral print dress with earth-toned flowers cascading against a romantic black background. The dress also featured an airy pleated skirt, round neckline and loose fit, perfect for showing off her baby bump.

