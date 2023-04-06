Can Yohji Yamamoto save fashion from itself?





British fashion photographer Nick Knight recalled what first struck him about Yamamoto when they met in 1986. I felt he was so groundbreaking because his clothes spoke to the emotions of a woman, of her intellect and her thoughts, and not of her shoulders, her chest, her hips. , buttocks or legs, he says. Yohji’s fashion is deeply poetic and it is the first garments that say a woman’s beauty and strength is her spirit, not her sexuality. It was new, and for me, extremely refreshing. Yamamoto developed this sensibility while working in his mother’s sewing shop, which she opened when he was a child, after his father’s death in World War II. Their neighborhood was overrun with gangsters and prostitutes, and he encountered violence daily on one occasion, he recounts in his column for Nikkei Asia, he was punched in the face by a yakuza boss driver for accidentally hitting the driver’s car with a ball while playing catch in an alley. He started to study judo. He found he was more athletic and dexterous than most other children, which improved his fighting skills. He eventually became a black belt in karate. He also showed promise as an artist in elementary school. He was praised for his painting skills and he won a prize at an exhibition for a pair of cotton briefs he made in home economics class. I guess I had a natural gift for cutting and sewing, he said. Despite Yamamoto’s eye for style, his mother hoped he would find success in the business world. In 1962, he entered Keio University to study law, hoping to become a prosecutor. Most of the time, however, he spent his time racing the English-made Austin he bought from a friend and playing lead guitar in his rock band, 4 Beat, which covered American bands like the Ventures and Peter, Paul and Mary, playing clubs in Roppongi and the US military base in Asaka. As his graduation from Keio neared, it was time for Yamamoto to start looking for a job, but he got stuck. I, however, could not bring myself to participate in society, he said. So he traveled the world. He first took a ship to the Soviet Union. Then it made its way to Northern Europe, through the Netherlands and Germany, and finally to France. Visiting Paris for the first time, he felt he was somehow back in his place. Back home, Yamamoto told his mother that he had changed his mind: he liked working in his sewing studio. She was so furious that she didn’t speak to him for weeks, but eventually she agreed to her only son’s wishes with a stipulation. If you’re serious about helping out in the shop, she says, you should go to sewing school and at least learn how to cut fabric so the seamstresses don’t laugh at you. It was during his 20 years working in his mother’s sewing workshop that he developed his affinity for the color black. I used to walk the streets of Tokyo Shibuya or Shinjuku. I saw so many colors in the streets. People wore such colorful clothes, he said. It was a little disturbing. Later, he discovered that outside of Japan, black had its own disturbing connotation: death. (In Japanese culture, white traditionally symbolizes mourning.) Since then, black has been its signature color. Black is really tough, he said. You need a perfect technique, for the cut and the volume.

