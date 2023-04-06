Texas Wife Throws Possum Out Of Bar Real Cowgirl Style





The Banita Creek Dance Hall named its patron Jessica White “Possum Queen”.

Jonathan Aviles It’s not everyday that you catch a possum in a bar on a night out. It’s also not every day that you see someone grabbing an opossum by the tail with their bare hands. Both of these rare events took place at the Banita Creek Dance Hall in Nacogdoches over the weekend. At midnight closing time, the East Texas Country Dance Hall usually turns on the lights and allows patrons to have one last dance. That’s when customer Jessica White almost noticed a possum wandering through one of the doors near the parking lot. “She walked up to it and noticed it was very quiet but wanted to make sure she wasn’t endangering it or around a ton of people,” said social media manager Jonathan Aviles at Banita Creek Hall. “She grabbed it and went to find the owner of the bar to ask him where would be the right place to move it.” That’s when White’s now-viral video begins. Wearing denim shorts and cowboy boots, White is shown in the short clip rocking the nocturnal marsupial upside down (as it is sometimes found in the wild) as she ushers her through the crowded bar. As she struts between the pool tables, onlookers are stunned. One guy even tries to pet the opossum. “It’s a fucking opossum!” a man shouts at him. “You are a badass! another woman is heard screaming. Before heading for the door, she turns and smiles, raising both arms including the one with the possumas as the crowd watches her cheer. Since it was originally shared on April 1, the video has garnered over 10 million views and over 75,000 likes. “Apparently she was the only male there that night,” one comment read. “She’s probably used to it…no girl in town can do this,” read another. “People notice it and go crazy because here’s this girl with a big opossum,” Aviles said, adding that the creature was likely lured inside by the smell of the outdoor hot dog cart. The opossum was safely taken to the bar’s outdoor patio where there is grass, away from people and cars. “The whole thing took about 3 minutes because she took it into her own hands,” Aviles said. Banita Creek Dance Hall crowned White “Possum Queen” and announced that she would not pay for her drinks for a while after her heroic deed.





