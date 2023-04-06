The war on toxic masculinity sees boys and men struggle in society

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate was released from a Romanian prison on Friday and placed under house arrest pending an investigation into sex trafficking charges, which he denied.

But even though he was kicked off TikTok, YouTube and Instagram for, among other reasons, hate speech, Tate still reportedly reached out to young men and boys through his followers’ accounts.

Self-proclaimed misogynist Tate offers his followers wisdom like asserting that women are inherently lazy, that rape victims bear some responsibility, and that women are property.

He had nearly 5 million followers on Instagram before being banned and his YouTube videos have been viewed over 7 million times.

And, teachers and parents fear, many of them are usually boys some of whom are 12 years old or younger.







A cultural fight against toxic masculinity has left some men and boys feeling alienated. Shutterstock

I’d say it definitely hit young minds, a Brooklyn teacher told the Post. It really scares me.

The question is, why?

The answer may be that the boys have been left behind.

Although our society has rightly been concerned about the advancement of girls and women over the past few decades, we have simultaneously ignored the glaring warning signs that something is wrong with boys.

In terms of education, economy and health, they are falling further and further behind women.

As parents, partners and friends, we should all come together to discuss why our young men and boys are struggling.







Richard Reeves, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the only way to save young men was to find healthy common ground in the debate over masculinity. Brookings Institute

But, instead, we find ourselves embroiled in a culture war over toxic masculinity that leaves no one talking about boys’ struggles.

In fact, they are beaten over the head with openly anti-masculine rhetoric that asserts that almost all of society’s ills can be blamed on men.

Titles like Toxic masculinity is killing us” And Toxic Masculinity Costs Us About $15.7 Billion Every Year and book titles like “How to Date Men When You Hate Men” are countless.

Even Scientific American joined the conversation in 2019 with an article titled How to fight toxic masculinity,” and the American Psychological Association said traditional masculinity is psychologically harmful.

Brookings Institution economist and senior fellow Richard Reeves says that kind of rhetoric draws some boys to the opposite extreme.

Young men are pushed into the arms of reactionaries to maintain their male identity, Reeves told the Post. It imposes a false choice on many boys and young men that says you have to choose between masculinity or equality.

While our culture has inspired young women with slogans like girl power and the future is female, their male counterparts were told there was something inherently wrong with their masculinity.







Andrew Tate has attracted millions of young male followers, some of whom wouldn’t even be in high school yet. Andrew Tate

We tore up the old scripts for what it meant to be male and female, Reeves explained. We put a powerful new storyline in the hands of girls and young women and failed to replace the one meant for boys and young men. We just told them what they couldn’t be. But we haven’t told them what they can and should be.

The result is masses of discouraged and alienated men.

In his 2022 book “Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do about It,” Reeves argues that society is failing to meaningfully address their struggle.

As early as primary school, it is already evident that boys are falling behind.

Over the past century, girls have caught up with them in most academic measures and then far surpassed them.

All over the world, boys are 50% more likely than girls miss the basic benchmarks in reading, math and science.

Overall, it turns out that boys might be naturally at a disadvantage in the classroom.







Boys lag behind their classmates on critical educational parameters. Shutterstock

A 2015 study argued that the current school environment or climate might in general be more suited to female-type personalities, which in general makes it easier for girls to achieve better grades in school.

These trends persist up to tertiary education, where boys lag behind at almost all levels.

Just four out of 10 students are male – and the decline in college enrollment during the pandemic has been seven times bigger among the boys.

Of the country’s 18 to 24 year olds who are out of school, one in six neither do they work, which means that there is a growing mass of young men completely adrift in society.

And they fill their days with solitary hobbies.

Reeves says boys have a very different mental health story “than girls” that is more about isolation and retirement.







Reeves writes about the modern man’s struggle in his book “Of Boys and Men.”

Some major contributors to screen time: pornography, video games, and online gurus like Tate.

In effect, three out of four young men regularly play video games, and they are four times more likely than girls to say they spend too much time on them.

And more than nine out of ten men report watching porn in the past month.

The habitual use of pornography has long been speculated to cause loneliness and discourage relationship formation.

And it all may have coalesced into what Daniel A. Cox of the American Enterprise Institute dubbed friendship crisis.

While Americans in all walks of life have seen a shrinking circle of close friends and an increase in loneliness, it hits men the hardest.

Cox found that only 27% of men had six or more close friends, half the number in the 1990s. And 15% said they had no close friends, five times more than 30 years ago.

This epidemic of loneliness turns into premature deaths.







Today, six out of ten university graduates are women. Shutterstock

In fact, men are vastly overrepresented among the so-called deaths of despair.

three out of four alcohol deaths are male.

seven out of ten opioid overdose deaths are male. And four out of five so are suicide deaths.

The pandemic has exacerbated these trends, especially among young men.

According to the CDCthe number of men aged 15 to 24 who committed suicide between 2020 and 2021 skyrocketed 8% in just one year.

Meanwhile, their female counterparts had no significant change.

The warning signs are obvious.

The young men fall behind between their education, their relationships and their untimely death.







Isolation habits like video game use may have triggered a “friendship recession” among men. Shutterstock

Yet there is a false sense that speaking out in defense of them is somehow anti-feminist or anti-woman.

“Most people don’t want to live in a world of zero-sum thinking,” Reeves says. “It’s the equivalent of telling a parent of a son and a daughter, who are you going to care about?

If society continues to ignore men’s problems, opportunists will appropriate the legitimate concerns of disgruntled men and lead us all away from any real solution.

We need to show the boys that there is a space between Andrew Tate and the war on ‘toxic masculinity’.