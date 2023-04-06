Claudia Schiffers forever in fashion: I wore these jeans for the first time in 1993. I love the fact that they always fit me! | Fashion





MTruly precious clothes are all tied to a story or a moment in time. In 1993, I wore jeans and a matching western waistcoat, with a shirt, chain belts and cowboy boots on the catwalk and in the Chanel advertising campaign. While denim is commonplace in high-end fashion today, back then it was so new and fresh; Karl Lagerfeld transformed what was a basic garment into a luxury garment using beautiful fabric, braiding and the interlocking CC buttons. Growing up in jeans, I remember feeling very comfortable in the look. For Karls Memorial, held at the Grand Palais in 2019, legendary French designer and photographer Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele invited a group of her muses to pose in memorable Chanel pieces for a series of portraits as part of an exhibition. Lying on a bed, I paired overalls from that same 1993 collection as the now-vintage jeans with a white t-shirt, my vintage Chanel sneakers, and an 11.12 bag that Karl had hand-painted for me. I’ve worn these jeans many times, they never go out of style and have stood the test of time thanks to their classic fit (high waist, straight leg), as well as the intense French blue hue and the unique embroidered details. Where I used to wear them with a pink Chanel tweed jacket and heels or baseball boots (that was the model uniform of the 90s), now I usually wear them with a striped knit, an oversized blazer and ankle boots . Jeans and a great sweater are pretty much my everyday winter uniform and take me everywhere from running to school to dinner. The Chanel jeans have not required repairs, although they have faded slightly over time. I wore them again for the cover of Elle magazine in 2020. They are as much a part of my life as any precious piece of jewelry or favorite piece of art. And, to be honest, I love that they still fit! I’ve kept so many pieces over the years, including my Valentino wedding dress. My personal archives are also a great resource, and when I started designing clothes myself, I rummaged through my wardrobe, looking for pieces that would inspire me. My daughters are also starting to wear my vintage pieces, but in their own style. I love watching how they put the outfits together. Wardrobe sharing, swapping, and wearing pre-loveds seems like second nature to my daughters’ generation. Frame x Claudia Schiffer is available exclusively on Frame shops, frame-store.com and matches fashion

