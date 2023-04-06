Fashion
Stage decor: Juice’s dress rehearsal is over
After months of practice with a fake Juice spacecraft, teams at ESA’s Mission Control Center in Darmstadt, Germany, got in touch with the real thing today. For the first time, mission engineers connected to the Ariane 5 rocket and inside its fairing the Juice spacecraft, for a dress rehearsal of the network countdown.
Dress rehearsal is when ESA Mission Control brings together the various mission partners and elements for a fully integrated final test before launch. Today, signals from Juices were beamed into ESA’s Space Operations Center via an umbilical that will be disconnected in the moments before liftoff, joined by mission partners Airbus and Arianespace.
It was during the Network Countdown that Director of Flight Operations Andrea Accomazzo performed the famous last roll callas he contacts various teams and positions around the world who each declare that when things are going well, they are GO for the launch.
The dress rehearsal is a live re-enactment of that countdown and every step must go right to declare readiness for launch, from setting up connection to Juice on the launch pad to establishing ground station links at worldwide and to guarantee all mission control software and systems are operational.
This rehearsal comes after months of simulations in the main control room, in which teams fly a spaceship simulator controlled by sneaky simulation officers in the room below. Their job is to imagine all the ways something can go wrong.
During this period, the teams mainly focused on the critical moments after liftoff of the launch and early orbiting phase. Among hundreds of errors large and small, the 85 square meter Juices solar panels failed to deploy, the spacecraft was lost to terrestrial antennas on dozens of occasions, and it entered five times in emergency safe mode.
Now that the simulations are complete and dozens of ominous scenarios have been worked out, it’s time to focus on a nominal launch.
For the last time, we practiced critical operations for Juice’s complex mission and everything went perfectly according to plan. Next time, do it for real, says Andrea Accomazzo, the mission’s director of flight operations.
After talking to Juice for the first time, they were ready and couldn’t be more excited for the decade-long conversation about to take place in deep space.
Juice has now been installed in his Ariane 5 rocket, fueled, and final checks are underway before it is deployed to the European Spaceport launch pad in Kourou, French Guiana, for a scheduled launch on April 13 at 1:15 p.m. BST (14:15 CEST).
The mission, ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, will carry out detailed observations of the gas giant planet and its three large ocean moons Ganymede, Callisto and Europa with a suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments.
Juice will characterize these moons as both planetary objects and possible habitats, explore Jupiter’s complex environment in depth, and study the larger Jupiter system as an archetype of gas giants across the Universe.
To make all of this possible, teams from ESA’s Mission Control Center in Germany will perform back-to-back critical operations, including four planetary flybys to Jupiter and 35 flybys of its icy moons.
Follow @esaoperations, @esascience And @esa_juice for live updates from Juices’ launch, its eight-year long journey, and ultimately the fascinating science it will uncover.
