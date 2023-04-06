Best swimwear for men: Top 5 most recommended swimwear by fashion experts

From swim shorts to briefs and everything in between, there are tons of costume styles. Summer calls for hitting the beach or the pool and with that comes the need for funky patterned trunks you can rely on when splashing in the surf or cannonballing. Some of the best men’s swimwear reflects your individual style season after season, and most importantly, stays put through summer fun.

Wearing your favorite board shorts, a walk along the shoreline can really improve your overall well-being. Researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) have studied the benefits of different environments on mood and found that short walks near water are particularly helpful in improving a person’s mood. In other words, the best way to fight the blues is to hang out in blue spaces near a beach, lake, river, or even a few fountains.

We saw a significant improvement in the number of participants welfare and mood immediately after a walk in blue space, compared to walking in an urban environment or at rest, says study coordinator Mark Nieuwenhuijsen. In addition to mood, the researchers say the data shows improvements in participants’ energy levels and mental health after blue space activity.

In another study, researchers from Washington State University report that living near green spaces (outdoor spaces, parks, forests) and blue spaces (bodies of water) can reduce the risk of experiencing severe psychological distress in older adults. The team assessed a total of 42,980 people over the age of 65 living in urban areas of Washington state during this project.

Heading to shore proves beneficial, which means it’s time to book a trip and grab all your swimming essentials. If you want something both fashionable and functional, we’ve got you covered. StudyFinds compiled a list of the top five swimwear for men, from ten expert websites at the water’s edge sport this summer. As always, we’d love to see your own recommendations in the comments below!

The List: The Best Men’s Swimwear, According to Expert Reviews

These swimsuits from Patagonia come in five and seven inch inseams and many color varieties.Patagonia bags are made from 100% recycled nylon, which is lightweight and durable. They’re treated with a water-resistant coating to keep you dry when wearing them during activities like hiking, but also include many features designed to be completely submerged as a swimsuit, according to Initiated.

The fabric is durable and water-repellent with a lightweight, quick-drying mesh lining to help keep you cool. You also get vertical side pockets to store your stuff, adds TheCoolist.

These are Travel + LeisureBest Choice for Backpacking: “Arguably the most popular swimsuit on this list, Patagonia’s Classic Baggies are perfect for jumping in the lake and then continuing your adventure.”

These stylish pool shorts from Lululemon get high marks from reviewers. The cost? Between $78 and $88, depending on style (five or seven inches) and pattern. The pool shorts are new for this season, with a seven-inch length that falls above the knee and in a range of fun colors that will pop in the pool or on the beach. The coolest part may be the pocket, as it comes with a side zipper, note the New York Post.

The modest man highlights them, are perfect for showcasing your best summer body and avoiding bright colors or distracting patterns. They’re made with a quick-drying, water-repellent fabric that’s also highly abrasion-resistant, making them perfect for wearing all summer long.

“According to TikTok commenters, any man looks great in 5-inch inseam shorts, and they sure couldn’t fault this Lululemon swimsuit. Designed to be an easy transition from yoga to the pool, the Lululemons swimsuit doesn’t just show off your thighs, it’s also super comfortable and functional,” adds Travel + Leisure.

Whether you’re looking for a swimsuit or a swim brief, Speedo has something for you.If you’re traveling to many parts of Europe or Brazil, long board shorts will make you stick out like a sore thumb, so mingle with the locals with a pair of swim trunks. If you do, Speedo is still the best choice for performance, according to Travel + Leisure. Speedo Powerflex swim briefs cost between $25 and $50, depending on the style and pattern.

If you are looking for additional coverage, Squire points out, the brand also has 5-inch, 7-inch, and even 10-inch inseams, which are quick-drying, stretchy, and have built-in UPF protection. You can find the Speedo Redondo Stripe Swimsuit at Amazon.

“Speedo is a brand synonymous with swimming, and so that’s the only reason they made the list. We found this pair of full coverage shorts on Amazonbut for those looking for the classic speedos,they have them too“, writing The New York Post.

They say that everything old becomes new again. And that includes these 1980s-inspired bathing suits from Bonobos. It is made of 85% recycled polyester and 15% elastane, with an inner mesh lining. Build your pool style around this vintage surf-inspired trunk, made with water resistance and UPF defense, note men’s health.

They come in many colors and sizes. entertainment tonight adds, the trunks feature a basic curved hem, these super cropped swimsuitsperfectly pay homage to 80s swimwear styles.

Travel + Leisure points out, these boxers are retro in the best possible way with bright colors and a simple stripe down the side. They come in over a dozen unique styles, from pineapples to waves to bold turquoise. If 5 inches is too high for the thighs, you can also put them in a 7 inch inseam.

Pro tip: You can often find discounted Bonobos styles on their website during sales.

Nike is a trusted brand for activewear, and their swimwear is also a hit with reviewers. The New York Post call the Nike Essential Swimsuit perfect for summer, available in bright blue, neon green, peach orange and basic black to mix and match all season long. They’re also fully lined, have mesh pockets on either side, and the entire suit is made from 100% recycled polyester fibers, making for sustainable swimming.

QG praised the Nike Swim Volley Shorts, adding, wait, you are not an 80s sitcom idol? In these you might as well be. While Forbes note the Volley shorts, have a stretchy waistband with an exterior drawstring, a water repellent finish, inseam pockets and an integrated mesh lining.

