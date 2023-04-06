Vanderbilt Mens Golf Fails Calusa Cup – The Vanderbilt Hustler





Vanderbilt’s strong performance on April 4 was not enough to overcome its struggles on Sunday and Tuesday.

Vanderbilt Athletics Cole Sherwood watches his shot at Cabo Collegiate on March 5, 2023. (Vanderbilt Athletics)

After placing third at the Linger Longer Invitational, Vanderbilt Mens Golf looked to pick up the pace at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fla., April 1-4. The Commodores finished fourth overall in the event. The tournament was held at Calusa Pines Par 72 Golf Club. Vanderbilt competed against Texas Tech, North Carolina, Arizona State, Ohio State, Georgia, Wake Forest, Purdue and Iowa. Cole Sherwood, Matthew Riedel, William Moll, Reid Davenport and Wells Williams were the starters for this tournament. Star Gordon Sargent was around 600 miles from the team as he ready to compete at the 2023 Masters Tournament. Vanderbilt has had a historic season on the ties, his five regular-season wins already a program record. It’s about seeing the opportunities and understanding that we’re playing a championship course that will require discipline and resilience, said head coach Scott Limbaugh. These are things that are requirements for playoff play, so it’s great to continue to learn these things about our team. The Commodores got off to a rocky start on April 1, shooting a total of 294 (6 over par). The course was clearly tough, as only two teams (Wake Forest and North Carolina) managed to shoot under par. I believe in this group and I’m excited to see who will come up strong on Monday, Limbaugh said. We have to go play with a strong spirit and be focused from the start with everyone competing to our standards. On April 2, Vanderbilt got the rebound performance he needed. Teams 291 (3 over par) was the best tally of the day and propelled him to third place overall. Sherwood and Moll led the charge for the Commodores, each shooting a 1-under 71. Having all five guys stay in the fight was important, Limbaugh said. It is a very demanding course that helps us grow and prepares us for what lies ahead. When the going gets tough it makes you better and as a competitor you have to learn to stay in the fight. Unfortunately, things came unraveled again for Vanderbilt on Tuesday, as he posted the second-worst round of the day of any team with a score of 296. North Carolina won the cup as the only team to have managed to finish under par at -4. The day was not without a bright spot, however: Moll shot an impressive 69. He finished tied for second in the tournament at -3, just two shots behind North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett. I believe this week helps us improve, Limbaugh said. We learn more and more with each competition. Vanderbilt will be back in action when they host the annual Mason Rudolph Championship at Vanderbilt Legends Club April 10-12.

