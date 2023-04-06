Fashion designer Doctor Garmentz shows off his quirky yarns and unique vintage finds

New Yorker and fashion designer Doctor Garmentz’s style is influenced by his hometown and the glamorous tastes of his mother.

DOCTOR GARMENTZ: Hi, I’m Doctor Garmentz. And welcome to “In the coveted closet of knowledge”.

The doctor lives in Brooklyn, New York. That’s what I heard. Where I live has a big influence on my style. Like, I’m just a great representation of being influenced by everyone and then taking that and making it my own. What I want my style to say about me is quirky, moody, different. When you see me, you’ll say to yourself, who is this guy? Fashion is a way for me to talk without talking because I try to be very mysterious. I feel like every time I speak, it should have some value.

I love my community on TikTok. It’s the best community. It’s a way for me to really have fun. A lot of people come to me and tell me that I helped them with their style. It makes me so happy because, like, I just wanted to, like, be able to help people. A lot of people inspire me in terms of style, like a lot of different things I’ve seen, like New York culture. Even like my mom, she’s really big into fashion. She was the first person I really saw with a lot of different designer bags, different things like that. So I think subconsciously, I sort of figured that out.

But this outfit here, I think is a great representation of me. It’s Y/Project by Glenn Martens. He is a beautiful designer. If you really see, it has a double collar. Like, I know you’ve never seen it before. The CDG skirt, these beautiful Garmentz organic pants, and also with these pretty SWEAR Exterminator sneakers. It’s not really Doctor Garmentz if I don’t have sunglasses. That’s the adjustment right there. I’m ready to go.

It’s a great layering piece. Like what, I don’t even know the brand. But you can find great deals in the women’s section. Fabulous. I know. THANKS. This vintage Versace cardigan here, I actually got it from my dad. When you put it on, it just adds a different flavor to any outfit. These are my favorite shorts here. It has a place where you can snap it on and off, and there’s, like, a fabric right here.

Kudos to the House of Errors family for this giveaway here. Like, this signature All Seeing Eye jacket, like, it’s a very heavy leather jacket. Like, every time I wear it, people always say, hey, man, what is it? That’s why I’m going. It’s actually a gift too. I really like this jacket, obviously, because of the back. Like, the back is on fire. As soon as you see it, you can see what it represents.

These shoes here, I really like these shoes, Toga [INAUDIBLE] Like, they’re really on fire. They have the nice poles here. I really like slip-ons. It’s easy to put on, and I’m really calm and comfortable. And it’s always good to be comfortable. Being from New York, Pradas was big. These were the shoes to have. I always wanted these shoes to grow. I remember asking my mom, I want those specific shoes. So the fact that I have them now means a lot to me.

I love this number one outfit because, like, I’d say the pants fit me perfectly because I made it. So they are literally tailored to my exact size. This sweater here is a nice Margiela Runway sweater. And I really like it because I like the way it exposes, like, the part of my shirt. And it goes with my designer shirt because I have the collar on the side. Then you also need to add the watch. This is a beautiful Vivienne Westwood watch. If I also wanted to spice it up a bit, I would just add my glasses and then a small bag here too. I think it’s always good to have nice accessories. I mean, it’s like a normal day for the doctor.

Fashion is just emotions. Like, I just show my emotions, like how I feel at that moment through my clothes. If I wake up that day and I’m like, fuck, I really don’t want to wear these pants that are really tight. They probably look really nice. But it’s like I’m not trying to struggle to walk. It is extremely important to focus on proportion. It makes you look more put together. So if you don’t really get the proportions right, you can have all the right parts, but it doesn’t look right because visually it’s wrong.

Everyone needs a tailor because it is extremely important that the clothes you get fit you perfectly. Especially for me being so tall, it’s harder for me to find pants that fit me perfectly, exactly how I want them to fit. I would probably take a little bigger pants. And it may not fit my height, but it may fit my length, then take the size. Or I can make it a little looser, or I can make it a little tighter.

One thing I focus on when shopping for clothes now is that I try to buy things that I would wear for the rest of my life. And it’s really important that you get pieces that can go with a lot of different things that you have in your wardrobe. The more you experiment, the more you learn what you like and what fashion items look really good on you. Show yourself in the pieces you wear. This is how people see you. Like, they get a vibe out of your shape. As you build in fashion, you blossom, like, who you are, like your own personal flower.

