I bottled my sweat as perfumers say my body odor is ‘sexy and exciting’





She has a nose for business. Wanessa Moura, 29, wanted to concoct a unique perfume to attract men. After her ex and current boyfriend praised her natural flavor as “sexy and exciting”, she was inspired to bottle it and sell it. “In addition to the fruity notes of mandarin, bergamot and pink pepper, my perfume has a special, super intimate touch: my sweat. It is a mixture of passion and mystery. she told NudePR.com. The model, from So Paulo, Brazil, said the Fresh Goddess fragrance is meant to “awaken and arouse the attention” of others and act as an aphrodisiac for the wearer. “My natural scent attracts men, so I used drops of my sweat as the base for the scent of the perfume,” she continued. “My sweat was the most important ingredient in the formula of this love and sex potion that became my perfume.”





“My natural smell attracts men, so I used drops of my sweat as the base for the scent of the perfume,” Wanessa Moura said. Jam Press/CO Press Office





She included drops of her own sweat in each bottle of her signature perfume. Jam Press/CO Press Office In each bottle, she blended 8 milliliters of her sweat for “a touch of sensuality and femininity” marketing it as the “perfect perfume for dating”. Moura said his strong supporters agreed, saying one fan praised the product for “delivering on what it promises”. The unidentified wearer claimed she offered a “sniff in the neck” and men fell at her feet. Her colleague reportedly fell in love with her almost immediately, asking for a second date less than two days after the first. “It’s the perfect scent for dating and having pleasurable experiences with your partner or catching the attention of those you love,” Moura said. The sweat-scented scent is sickeningly reminiscent of the TikTok “vabbing” trend using vaginal fluid as a scent that swept the app last year. Women hailed the tacky mermaid hack as the key to attracting singles to town. Although body odor tends to clear a room, it can have beneficial effects in certain situations. A study published earlier this year found that exposure to other people’s scents may help alleviate social anxiety.





The model, who hails from Brazil, said her scent has been hailed as “sexy” by her beau and even her ex. Jam Press/CO Press Office The phenomenon relies on pheromones, the natural chemicals we emit that play a role in attraction. A previous study demonstrated that men can smell when a woman is aroused, while another suggested that single men stink more than taken men. One woman even claimed that birth control affected her perception of the pheromones secreted by her partner.

