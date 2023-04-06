Today’s Final Jeopardy question (06/04/2023) in the category “Fashion History” was:

These decorative objects take their name from their origin in the port city of Strasbourg, on the border of France and Germany

2x champ Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from La Follette, TN, has won $43,202 so far this week. In Game 3, his opponents are: Eliza Haas Marr, an educator from Portland, OR; And Cameron Creela software engineer from Weehawken, NJ.

Round 1 Categories: Word Puzzles – Ancient Cities – Three and Four – Great American Landowners – Lit-Pourri – Don’t Make it to the End of the Movie

Cameron has found the Jeopardy! Daily Double in Ancient Cities round under $1,000 on the 18th pick of the round. He was in second place with $1,200, $3,000 less than Brian’s head. Cameron made it a real Daily Double and he was RIGHT.

This city named after a Greek hero was one of many destroyed by a disaster in 79 AD to show WHAT IS HERCULANUM?

Brian finished first with $7,000. Cameron finished second with $2,800. Eliza was last with $200. All clues have been shown.

Round 2 Categories: State of the Art Museum – Speeches – Latin Words & Phrases – Be Arthur – Golden Girls – & Then There’s Mod

Brian found the first Daily Double in Be Arthur under $2,000 as the 9th pick in the round. He was in the lead with $14,000, $9,200 more than Cameron in second place. Brian bet $3,000 and he was RIGHT.

Marilyn Monroe was the basis for the character of Maggie in her play After the Fall to show WHO IS ARTHUR MILLER?

Brian got the last Daily Double at Golden Girls under $1,200 as the 16th pick in the round. Leading with $19,600, he was $11,200 more than Cameron in second place. Brian bet $2,400 and he was RIGHT.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, Austria’s Anna Gasser became the first woman to win the big air in this new sport. to show WHAT IS SNOWBOARDING?

Brian finished in the lead with a runaway of $30,000. Cameron was second with $10,000 and Eliza was last with $2,200. Two clues worth $800 were not shown.

NONE of the contestants got Final Jeopardy! LAW.

WHAT ARE RHINESTONES?

By Online etymologythe rhinestone is “a loan translation of the French Caillou du Rhin ‘Rhinestone galet’, so called because they were made near Strasbourg, on the Rhine, and invented there in the 1680s. Widely worn more late 18c and popular thereafter.In many European countries, rhinestone is more commonly referred to as ‘strass’, in honor of the Strasbourg jeweler Georg Friedrich Strass (1701-1773). on EricaWeiner.comdescribes how Strass elevated rhinestones to an art form, becoming extremely famous and wealthy.

In popular culture, rhinestones have primarily been associated with country stars. Glen Campbell became known as the Rhinestone Cowboy after his hit song of the same name. Dolly Parton co-wrote “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones”, a fashion book. Rhinestone art became popular again in the 1990s because of the Bedazzleronce described as “the reason women own shirts with glittery kittens on them”.

Eliza didn’t get an answer. She lost $2,000 and ended up with $200.

Cameron also made a blank. It cost him nothing since he stood up to his $10,000.

Brian came up with spats, as good a fashion idea as any. He lost $5,000 and won the game with the remaining $25,000. Brian’s 3-day total is $68,202.

2 triple stumpers from the last lap:

BE ARTHUR ($800) In the 1920s, he started a successful mail-order business teach ballroom dancing; its dance centers are present all over the world

& THEN THERE’S MOD ($1200) Mod styling began in the late 50s; at the end of the 1970s, his avatar was this groupdirected by Paul Weller

