Fashion
Fashion History (4-6-23) – Fikkle Fame
Today’s Final Jeopardy question (06/04/2023) in the category “Fashion History” was:
These decorative objects take their name from their origin in the port city of Strasbourg, on the border of France and Germany
2x champ Brian Henegar, a guest services agent from La Follette, TN, has won $43,202 so far this week. In Game 3, his opponents are: Eliza Haas Marr, an educator from Portland, OR; And Cameron Creela software engineer from Weehawken, NJ.
Round 1 Categories: Word Puzzles – Ancient Cities – Three and Four – Great American Landowners – Lit-Pourri – Don’t Make it to the End of the Movie
Cameron has found the Jeopardy! Daily Double in Ancient Cities round under $1,000 on the 18th pick of the round. He was in second place with $1,200, $3,000 less than Brian’s head. Cameron made it a real Daily Double and he was RIGHT.
This city named after a Greek hero was one of many destroyed by a disaster in 79 AD to show
WHAT IS HERCULANUM?
Brian finished first with $7,000. Cameron finished second with $2,800. Eliza was last with $200. All clues have been shown.
Round 2 Categories: State of the Art Museum – Speeches – Latin Words & Phrases – Be Arthur – Golden Girls – & Then There’s Mod
Brian found the first Daily Double in Be Arthur under $2,000 as the 9th pick in the round. He was in the lead with $14,000, $9,200 more than Cameron in second place. Brian bet $3,000 and he was RIGHT.
Marilyn Monroe was the basis for the character of Maggie in her play After the Fall to show
WHO IS ARTHUR MILLER?
Brian got the last Daily Double at Golden Girls under $1,200 as the 16th pick in the round. Leading with $19,600, he was $11,200 more than Cameron in second place. Brian bet $2,400 and he was RIGHT.
At the 2018 Winter Olympics, Austria’s Anna Gasser became the first woman to win the big air in this new sport. to show
WHAT IS SNOWBOARDING?
Brian finished in the lead with a runaway of $30,000. Cameron was second with $10,000 and Eliza was last with $2,200. Two clues worth $800 were not shown.
NONE of the contestants got Final Jeopardy! LAW.
By Online etymologythe rhinestone is “a loan translation of the French Caillou du Rhin ‘Rhinestone galet’, so called because they were made near Strasbourg, on the Rhine, and invented there in the 1680s. Widely worn more late 18c and popular thereafter.In many European countries, rhinestone is more commonly referred to as ‘strass’, in honor of the Strasbourg jeweler Georg Friedrich Strass (1701-1773). on EricaWeiner.comdescribes how Strass elevated rhinestones to an art form, becoming extremely famous and wealthy.
In popular culture, rhinestones have primarily been associated with country stars. Glen Campbell became known as the Rhinestone Cowboy after his hit song of the same name. Dolly Parton co-wrote “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones”, a fashion book. Rhinestone art became popular again in the 1990s because of the Bedazzleronce described as “the reason women own shirts with glittery kittens on them”.
Eliza didn’t get an answer. She lost $2,000 and ended up with $200.
Cameron also made a blank. It cost him nothing since he stood up to his $10,000.
Brian came up with spats, as good a fashion idea as any. He lost $5,000 and won the game with the remaining $25,000. Brian’s 3-day total is $68,202.
2 triple stumpers from the last lap:
BE ARTHUR ($800) In the 1920s, he started a successful mail-order business teach ballroom dancing; its dance centers are present all over the world
& THEN THERE’S MOD ($1200) Mod styling began in the late 50s; at the end of the 1970s, his avatar was this groupdirected by Paul Weller
More clues on page 2
2 years ago: NONE of the players got this FJ in “Antidisestablishmentarianism”
Antidisestablishmentarian in real life, William Bridgeman opposed the suppression of this in 1920 in Wales to show
WHAT IS A CHURCH?
IF YOU HAVE SUGGESTIONS FOR CHANGES TO THE SHOW OR COMPLAINTS, PLEASE SEND YOUR FEEDBACK DIRECTLY TO JEOPARDY!
We may earn a small commission on qualifying purchases made from Amazon.com links at no cost to our visitors. Learn more: Affiliate Disclosure.
|
Sources
2/ https://fikklefame.com/final-jeopardy-4-6-23/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- John Wick, The Wire and Fringe actor, Lance Reddicks, cause of death questioned by family
- Sources: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan threatened after former President Donald Trump’s impeachment
- Amid death threats, Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside
- Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games returns after pandemic
- Cape Cod-based clothing store opens seasonal location in Palm Beach
- Imran Khan should enjoy security in accordance with status of former Pakistani PM: Court
- Students invited to audition to play The Jungle Book
- Obama’s shooting tips for Stephen Curry
- Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed: Wire actor dies of heart disease aged 60
- At the age of 20, Harvey emerges as the young American hockey star 102.3 KRMG
- NewJeans: How a K-pop group became an overnight fashion favorite
- Purdue Ag Week to Celebrate Indiana, International Agriculture