Work it! A large number of We work hybrid schedules these days or are back in the office full time. While we love seeing our co-workers and going out for lunch and company happy hours, we have one big problem we face every morning when our alarm clock goes off: what to wear!

We like to feel good in our work clothes, and many of us need to make sure we maintain a professional appearance for meetings, presentations, etc. But that shouldn’t mean wearing a stuffy two-piece suit or even a stiff, high button-up trouser every day. We should feel comfortable for our nine to five year olds, so this spring it was all about long dresses. Shop 17 picks below that you can totally wear to work!

1. Our absolute favorite:Offices can be so cold, so we especially appreciate the long lantern sleeves on this bleacherPretty garden dress!

2. We also like:The Swiss Dot pattern on this othergarden choice quickly caught our attention. Available with buttons or a square neckline!

3. We cannot forget:We can easily imagine that Huhot dress with a blazer and ballet flats. Take off the blazer and put on some heels after hours!

4. Herringbone Chic:The funky chevron print and stunning bold green of thisASOS Designer Dress from Nordstrom will earn you so many compliments!

5. Pockets, please: This drapeHusky dress has pockets and a flowy fit that definitely calls for a belt of your choice to dress it down!

6. Flower Fan: The delicate floral print perfectly complements the fluttering short sleeves of this Annebouti dress!

7. Three-quarter sleeves:Simple and sweet, thisWneedu dress can be styled with so many different accessories, from jewelry to carry bags!

8. In the levels:You will follow this stream in thisHalife dress. It doesn’t get much cozier than this when it comes to dresses!

9. On the button:Of course, a buttoned shirt dress will do the trick! ThisCalvin Klein Dress from Zappos has the prettiest print of blue watercolor flowers!

10. Block Party:Do you like a color block or patterned design? Be sure to add this highly ratedDress Grecerelle to your cart!

11. Belt It Up:This beltedFekermia dress will make you feel so stylish and smart. Farewell, impostor syndrome!

12. Let go:You can always leave things loose with a shirt dress too. This lightSopliagone dress is both cool and professional!

13. Fine print:The plaid print and mock neckline are the ultimate duo for this office outfitWdirara long dress!

14. Vaca Vibes: ThisZesica dress is ideal for work, but throw on sandals and a sun hat for a weekend at the beach!

15. Ballroom Conference Room: ThisFresh dress by J from amazed Nordstrom We with its unique versatility. We love that the three color options give Powerpuff Girls!

16. Sleeveless Style:If you can get away with it sleeveless, take a look at this tie neckCzyinxian Dress. You can always add a sleeved layer too!

17. Last but not least:Do not count the leopard print! You can totally make it work with thisLilbetter dress!

