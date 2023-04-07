Plus Size Fashion Influencers You Should Follow





Getty Images Fashion has slowly evolved into a more inclusive space over the past few years. For years though, tall bodies have been erased and often left out of all conversation. As the popularity of social media grew, giving everyone a voice to express themselves as they saw fit, the body positivity movement became a burgeoning presence on “For You Pages”. After a while it kind of crumbled into the “Body Neutrality” movement of radical acceptance rather than constantly feeling like you have being positive about the body you are in all the time. Through these movements came a new kind of influencer with something important to say; Plus Size Influencers. Splashes of color, new ways to style proportions, and styling tips for large busts were making their way to the mainstream. However, after 2020’s “inclusivity” ended, it was clear from the previous Fashion Week just how much the industry cared about said inclusivity, with fewer and fewer plus-size models on the catwalks and fewer and fewer brands actually making their clothing sizes. reflect the world, rather than just one-off custom pieces for magazine covers. It has been unfortunate to see the true nature of fashion trends affecting body types. As we wait for fashion as a whole to live up to its word of being inclusive, these 10 plus-size influencers are making sure the industry follows suit. These women blaze their own trail and don’t ask permission to feel comfortable, sexy and GOOD in their body. Take a look below at the ladies who will put you on all the best brands and the best ways to style the items below. Kellie Brown Essie Dore Abisola bottle sierra holmes Achieng Agutu Gabrielle Greg Simi Muhumuza Nita Danielle Christiana Moore i guess michelle

