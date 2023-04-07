Cindy Crawford oozes elegance in a cream wrap dress at the WWWD Los Angeles Beauty Conference

Cindy Crawford was the picture of sophistication in a series of new snaps she shared to her Instagram on Thursday.

The 90s model, 57, looked sophisticated like never before in a cream long-sleeved wrap dress as he attended the WWD Los Angeles Beauty conference

The Illinois-born beauty – who recently spoke of embracing “traditional roles” in her family life – accessorized her chic outfit with a matching white bag and wore a pair of transparent heels for the event.

She added another touch of glamor to the look with gold hoop earrings and a chunky bracelet.

The mother-of-two wore her brown tresses parted to the side and falling in light waves.

Sophisticated: Cindy Crawford was the picture of sophistication in a series of new snaps she shared on her Instagram on Thursday

“So honored to be invited to share the stage with @anastasiasoare and @jennybefine at the @WWD Los Angeles Beauty conference – to talk about @meaningfulbeauty and the beauty industry!” she captioned the photos.

Crawford went for soft glam for the occasion, with a pop of bronze eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

She was also pictured mingling with Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare at the event.

Soare looked stylish in a black and white cropped jacket over a black turtleneck and slacks.

The two ladies were later seen talking on stage during the event.

She also took to her Instagram Stories to give her 7.5 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at the enhancement process, with a makeup artist working on her face.

In another short clip, Cindy showcased her effortlessly chic look by showing off her dress.

Crawford recently opened up about her marriage to Rande Gerber, 60, during an interview with People.

Chic: The 90s model, 57, looked sophisticated like never before in a cream long-sleeved wrap dress while attending the WWD Los Angeles Beauty conference

Stylish: She was also pictured mingling with Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare at the event

Expert: The two ladies were then seen talking on stage

Glam: She also took to her Instagram Stories to give her 7.5 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at the enhancement process, with a makeup artist working on her face

Effortless: In another short clip, Cindy showcased her effortlessly chic look as she showed off her dress

Before meeting her 60-year-old husband, the model was married to Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995.

The model eventually met the entrepreneur and they married in 1998.

The happy couple finally started a family with the birth of their 23-year-old son Presley, and they welcomed a daughter named Kaia, 21, in 2001.

Crawford told People that she and Gerber have grown accustomed to sharing the household workload over the years.

The model said: “I’d say we’re pretty good at dividing up the responsibilities of life.”

The fashion industry personality went on to explain that as her husband took on the role of handyman in the family, she took on several other responsibilities.

“I’m definitely more responsible for making sure there are groceries in the house and planning menus, scheduling, making appointments and that sort of thing,” she said.

Crawford also talked about how she felt like her children were positively affected by the fact that they had never been assigned to a “kids table” at family events.

“I think because of that, they’re very comfortable in most situations in life,” she said.