Fashion
Zegna Group presents plan to reach 2 billion euros – Footwear News
MILAN – The Ermenegildo Zegna Group closed 2022 on an optimistic note, seeing “an encouraging and very exciting start to 2023”, at a level that was even “well above our expectations”, Chairman and CEO Gildo said on Thursday. Zegna, commenting on the performance. of the group last year.
The group is seeing “solid double-digit growth in retail for Zegna and Thom Browne,” the executive continued in a call with analysts, expressing optimism for Greater China reopening, after the restrictions pandemics, and Europe’s strong response. and US customers who are driving growth. Zegna’s bespoke is showing double-digit growth compared to 2019, which was already “a banner year”, he noted.
The outlook led Zegna to set a date to reach 2 billion euros in revenue – the end of the 2025 financial year – a target first expressed at the group’s Capital Markets Day last May. 2023 will “comfortably” support the company’s growth trajectory, he said, also expecting an operating margin of 15% by the end of 2025.
These projections exclude Tom Ford’s fashion business and rule out further escalation of the war in Ukraine, significant deterioration in macroeconomic or financial markets, and further disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Analysts have questioned the future of Tom Ford’s fashion business with Estée Lauder Cos., as Zegna said he would be able to share more details about plans “for this exceptional brand”, after closing “in a few weeks”. probably in the second quarter of this year.
As reported in November, The Estée Lauder Cos. acquires the Tom Ford brand in a deal valuing the brand at $2.8 billion. As part of this agreement, the Zegna Group enters into a long-term licensing agreement to develop the Tom Ford fashion categories. Zegna has held the license for Tom Ford menswear since around 2006.
In the 12 months to December 31, group profit was €65.3 million compared to a loss of €127.7 million in 2021, but this was mainly attributed to costs incurred this year there as part of the business combination with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., completed in December 2021 and the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange that month. 2022 earnings were also impacted by higher net financial charges and higher taxes.
Last year, adjusted operating profit increased by 6% to 157.7 million euros against 149.1 million euros in 2021, in line with the forecasts of “moderate improvement” communicated by the group on January 25.
Confirming the preliminary figures published that day, the group’s turnover amounted to 1.49 billion euros, up 15.5% against 1.29 billion euros in 2021.
Excluding the Greater China region, which was affected by COVID-19 restrictions last year, particularly from mid-March to the end of May and then again in the fourth quarter, sales increased by 42 % compared to 2021.
Zegna segment revenue was up 14% to 1.17 billion euros from 1.03 billion euros. Sales in the Thom Browne segment were up 25% at 330.9 million euros against 264 million euros.
Adjusted operating income for the Zegna segment increased by 7% to 141.5 million euros, and by 26% to 48.1 million euros at Thom Browne.
Zegna acknowledged “that the current financial uncertainties and an ever-changing global environment have the potential to affect consumer attitudes and shopping habits”, remaining focused on executing the group’s strategies. The aim is to further strengthen its “market leadership position” and the group’s Made in Italy manufacturing platform, expanding into footwear and apparel. He revealed that the company was planning 300 new hires in the medium term and launched the Accademia dei Mestieri training school.
“We have pushed to become sophisticated retailers and we are seeing very good results, we are extremely satisfied. We want to continue, to ensure that we are on top and we see no reason why this should slow down over the course of the year. year,” Zegna said.
The executive touted the success of rebranding the Zegna collections, accelerating customer strategies, renaming the consumer app Zegna X, which will be introduced in a few days under the new name, and which has already generated 35% of revenue retail in 2022. He cited new collaborations like the one with Los Angeles-based brand The Elder Statesman, which help amplify the brand’s message.
Thom Browne CEO Rodrigo Bazan spoke about the brand’s retail expansion, with the addition of 11 directly operated stores, which now total 63. He said Thom Browne will further capitalize on its network direct selling with full South Korean integration. market in the second half of 2023 and “is well positioned to fully capitalize on the Greater China region” reopening this year.
The Japanese market in particular performed very well last year and represents a solid base for accelerating the brand’s growth in 2023, observed Bazan.
Thom Browne will celebrate 20 years in business “with celebrations around the world” starting in December.
Asked by an analyst if the group was seeing a slowdown in the United States, like some of its peers, chief financial officer Gianluca Tagliabue replied in the negative, noting “a solid performance everywhere in the first quarter, also in the United States. United”, and in the region. “in retail primarily for Zegna.”
Larger investments are expected in 2023 to expand Thom Browne’s retail footprint, and Tagliabue said “there are now opportunities to expand Zegna’s retail scope following the rationalization that took place last year. We are now seeing expansion into North America, Europe and China and tactical growth.
Investments will also be directed to the supply chain, to continue to develop the group’s internal capacity in certain product lines and to further push IT towards digitization, he said. “Knitting is a very important entry point for the Zegna brand, as are overshirts, which attract new customers,” he said.
Recipient of the WWD Menswear Designer of the Year award, Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori has been recognized for spearheading a major stylistic shift and the commercial success of the Zegna brand.
The company is also expanding into markets such as Saudi Arabia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and India.
As of December 31, the group’s cash surplus amounted to €122.2 million, down 16% compared to €144.8 million at the end of December 2021. This decrease was mainly attributed to a payment dividends of 26 million euros; 73.3 million euros of investments, mainly in the store network; €41.3 million increase in commercial working capital and approximately €33 million in non-recurring property settlements.
The company expects to pay a dividend of around 25 million euros this year.
Zegna also highlighted the group’s sustainability initiatives, submitting its net-zero goals to the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi), launching the Oasi Cashmere collection, pledging that all cashmere used in the collection to be fully traceable by 2024, and by adopting the Re.Crea Consortium for the management of end-of-life products, in partnership with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and other Italian luxury brands.
This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://footwearnews.com/2023/business/earnings/zegna-group-growth-plan-1203443025/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Trends and stylish attendees of Seoul Fashion Week F/W 2023
- John Wick, The Wire and Fringe actor, Lance Reddicks, cause of death questioned by family
- Sources: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan threatened after former President Donald Trump’s impeachment
- Amid death threats, Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside
- Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games returns after pandemic
- Cape Cod-based clothing store opens seasonal location in Palm Beach
- Imran Khan should enjoy security in accordance with status of former Pakistani PM: Court
- Students invited to audition to play The Jungle Book
- Obama’s shooting tips for Stephen Curry
- Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed: Wire actor dies of heart disease aged 60
- At the age of 20, Harvey emerges as the young American hockey star 102.3 KRMG
- NewJeans: How a K-pop group became an overnight fashion favorite