Zegna Group presents plan to reach 2 billion euros – Footwear News

MILAN – The Ermenegildo Zegna Group closed 2022 on an optimistic note, seeing “an encouraging and very exciting start to 2023”, at a level that was even “well above our expectations”, Chairman and CEO Gildo said on Thursday. Zegna, commenting on the performance. of the group last year.

The group is seeing “solid double-digit growth in retail for Zegna and Thom Browne,” the executive continued in a call with analysts, expressing optimism for Greater China reopening, after the restrictions pandemics, and Europe’s strong response. and US customers who are driving growth. Zegna’s bespoke is showing double-digit growth compared to 2019, which was already “a banner year”, he noted.

The outlook led Zegna to set a date to reach 2 billion euros in revenue – the end of the 2025 financial year – a target first expressed at the group’s Capital Markets Day last May. 2023 will “comfortably” support the company’s growth trajectory, he said, also expecting an operating margin of 15% by the end of 2025.

These projections exclude Tom Ford’s fashion business and rule out further escalation of the war in Ukraine, significant deterioration in macroeconomic or financial markets, and further disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts have questioned the future of Tom Ford’s fashion business with Estée Lauder Cos., as Zegna said he would be able to share more details about plans “for this exceptional brand”, after closing “in a few weeks”. probably in the second quarter of this year.

As reported in November, The Estée Lauder Cos. acquires the Tom Ford brand in a deal valuing the brand at $2.8 billion. As part of this agreement, the Zegna Group enters into a long-term licensing agreement to develop the Tom Ford fashion categories. Zegna has held the license for Tom Ford menswear since around 2006.

In the 12 months to December 31, group profit was €65.3 million compared to a loss of €127.7 million in 2021, but this was mainly attributed to costs incurred this year there as part of the business combination with Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., completed in December 2021 and the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange that month. 2022 earnings were also impacted by higher net financial charges and higher taxes.

Last year, adjusted operating profit increased by 6% to 157.7 million euros against 149.1 million euros in 2021, in line with the forecasts of “moderate improvement” communicated by the group on January 25.

Confirming the preliminary figures published that day, the group’s turnover amounted to 1.49 billion euros, up 15.5% against 1.29 billion euros in 2021.

Excluding the Greater China region, which was affected by COVID-19 restrictions last year, particularly from mid-March to the end of May and then again in the fourth quarter, sales increased by 42 % compared to 2021.

Zegna segment revenue was up 14% to 1.17 billion euros from 1.03 billion euros. Sales in the Thom Browne segment were up 25% at 330.9 million euros against 264 million euros.

Adjusted operating income for the Zegna segment increased by 7% to 141.5 million euros, and by 26% to 48.1 million euros at Thom Browne.

Zegna acknowledged “that the current financial uncertainties and an ever-changing global environment have the potential to affect consumer attitudes and shopping habits”, remaining focused on executing the group’s strategies. The aim is to further strengthen its “market leadership position” and the group’s Made in Italy manufacturing platform, expanding into footwear and apparel. He revealed that the company was planning 300 new hires in the medium term and launched the Accademia dei Mestieri training school.

“We have pushed to become sophisticated retailers and we are seeing very good results, we are extremely satisfied. We want to continue, to ensure that we are on top and we see no reason why this should slow down over the course of the year. year,” Zegna said.

The executive touted the success of rebranding the Zegna collections, accelerating customer strategies, renaming the consumer app Zegna X, which will be introduced in a few days under the new name, and which has already generated 35% of revenue retail in 2022. He cited new collaborations like the one with Los Angeles-based brand The Elder Statesman, which help amplify the brand’s message.

Thom Browne CEO Rodrigo Bazan spoke about the brand’s retail expansion, with the addition of 11 directly operated stores, which now total 63. He said Thom Browne will further capitalize on its network direct selling with full South Korean integration. market in the second half of 2023 and “is well positioned to fully capitalize on the Greater China region” reopening this year.

The Japanese market in particular performed very well last year and represents a solid base for accelerating the brand’s growth in 2023, observed Bazan.

Thom Browne will celebrate 20 years in business “with celebrations around the world” starting in December.

Asked by an analyst if the group was seeing a slowdown in the United States, like some of its peers, chief financial officer Gianluca Tagliabue replied in the negative, noting “a solid performance everywhere in the first quarter, also in the United States. United”, and in the region. “in retail primarily for Zegna.”

Larger investments are expected in 2023 to expand Thom Browne’s retail footprint, and Tagliabue said “there are now opportunities to expand Zegna’s retail scope following the rationalization that took place last year. We are now seeing expansion into North America, Europe and China and tactical growth.

Investments will also be directed to the supply chain, to continue to develop the group’s internal capacity in certain product lines and to further push IT towards digitization, he said. “Knitting is a very important entry point for the Zegna brand, as are overshirts, which attract new customers,” he said.

Recipient of the WWD Menswear Designer of the Year award, Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori has been recognized for spearheading a major stylistic shift and the commercial success of the Zegna brand.

The company is also expanding into markets such as Saudi Arabia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and India.

As of December 31, the group’s cash surplus amounted to €122.2 million, down 16% compared to €144.8 million at the end of December 2021. This decrease was mainly attributed to a payment dividends of 26 million euros; 73.3 million euros of investments, mainly in the store network; €41.3 million increase in commercial working capital and approximately €33 million in non-recurring property settlements.

The company expects to pay a dividend of around 25 million euros this year.

Zegna also highlighted the group’s sustainability initiatives, submitting its net-zero goals to the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi), launching the Oasi Cashmere collection, pledging that all cashmere used in the collection to be fully traceable by 2024, and by adopting the Re.Crea Consortium for the management of end-of-life products, in partnership with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and other Italian luxury brands.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.