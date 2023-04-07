Crowd of Philadelphia teenagers at the Center City Fashion District: conflicting police accounts

Four teenagers have received citations following Wednesday night’s incident involving several hundred youths at Center City’s Fashion District mall, police said Thursday, but police officials have offered starkly contrasting versions of the level disorder and whether stones had been thrown at the cops.

Police Inspector Raymond Evers told an afternoon briefing that some teenagers in the crowd threw rocks at officers, climbed poles and jumped on police cruisers. The kids were messy, he said.

Hours earlier, however, department spokesman Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said that was not the case, adding that no property damage had occurred. She said the incident reports contained no mention of Evers’ allegations.

Asked about the conflicting accounts, Evers said: It’s all true. He told Reilly that his information came from someone at the scene.

But, Reilly said: It’s not in the report.

When asked if he would post body camera footage showing thrown objects, Evers said he would review the footage and alert reporters if he saw anything juicy.

A police officer sustained a knee injury while pursuing a suspect, police said, but no other injuries were reported.

Still, the evening was chaotic at times, police said, and a 13-year-old boy was among those cited for carrying what turned out to be an airsoft gun, and three other teenagers were cited for disorderly conduct.

Police noticed an influx of youths into the Fashion District area around 6 p.m., Evers said, and officers from the department and the Downtown District dispersed them. But over time, the crowd grew.

By 7:30 p.m., Reilly said he had grown to a few hundred teenagers. Police activated rapid response teams to send additional officers to the area just before 8 p.m.

Evers said that as police tried to write a disorderly driving citation for a 13-year-old girl, one of her friends tried to free her from the back of the police cruiser. One of the officers then chased the teen and in the process blew his knee, Evers said. He was taken to hospital and reported in stable condition.

In a tweet Wednesday night, Mayor Jim Kenney called the crowd destructive. However, police reports made no mention of destruction, according to Reilly. Kenney released a statement Thursday saying disruptive behavior is not acceptable. He did not use the term destructive.

The crowd was under control by 8:25 p.m., Reilly said, and the teenagers were mostly gone by 9 p.m. Reilly said the police department will increase patrols in the area for the rest of the week.

Rev. Carl Day, a North Philadelphia pastor who mentors the youth, said he was happy to hear no property was damaged. He said community and city leaders need to help young people understand that with the current climate of violence in the city, large disorganized gatherings pose a risk. All it takes is one confrontation for circumstances to escalate, he said.

Kids are just looking for a thrill, he says. But they have to understand the point of view of the police, the danger they can bring.

But he cautioned against the instinct to vilify children for the roundup. The fashion district, formerly known as the Gallery, has long been known as a popular place for young people to hang out and catch up with friends.

Although there are many community programs, there aren’t many spaces for kids to just be kids and hang out away from their parents, show off an outfit and flirt with each other, Day said, adding that congregating, hanging out and being downtown is not a crime.

The problem is the purpose behind it, he said. We need to be prepared to provide parameters and guidance to these young people and establish a dialogue.

After shops opened on Thursday, people flocked to the mall from the unusually hot streets. Several store owners and managers, who declined to speak publicly, said it was not the first time they had seen or heard of disorderly groups of young people gathering in or around the mall. However, they said they weren’t worried about their safety.

At around 5:30 p.m., several police officers on bicycles were stationed at the main entrances of Ninth and 10th and Market streets, along with security guards, while one or two security guards stood at other gates. A few unattended doors were locked.

No one appears to have been refused entry, although the Fashion District of Philadelphia said it hopes soon to require those under 18 to be accompanied by adults from 2 p.m.

We are very disappointed with the actions of some of our Philadelphia youth who continue to cause stress in Center City, general manager Ryan Williams said in a statement Thursday. We have a robust security plan in place, however, we cannot go into detail in order to maintain efficiency.

Marca Hopkins, director of youth defense at the Juvenile Law Center, said she was not surprised to learn of the incident. Things like that sometimes happen just because they’re bored, she says. Hopkins cautioned against reacting to Wednesday’s events by increasing security or imposing identification requirements.

I don’t think this will solve anything. I think what it’s going to do is further criminalize people who don’t have ID or who look young, she said. To be honest, that reminds me of things like stop-and-frisk.

Writers Erin McCarthy, Beatrice Forman, Sean Collins Walsh and Nate File contributed to this article.