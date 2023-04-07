Nebraska bill tackles discriminatory school dress code policies





OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) A Nebraska bill to address discriminatory school dress code policies is about to become law. THE The legislature voted 37-0 to amend it in a separate education bill that would require schools to track dyslexia. If it becomes law, schools would be required to adopt dress code policies based on a model policy created by the state Department of Education. Schools would not be allowed to cut students’ hair and the bill states that “no student shall be disproportionately affected by a dress code or the application of a grooming policy because of gender, race, color, religion, disability or national origin of the student”. “It was important to me because since I’ve been here, and even growing up, you hear stories about the school … officials say things about how students wear their hair,” the senator said. Terrell McKinney, who presented the bill and the amendment which passed. He said he was “relieved” that a way had been found to move the legislation forward. “I just wanted to make sure that we protect all children against discrimination,” he said. Research advocates for the legislation showed that 85% of sampled school dress code policies included language that “had specific racial and religious implications,” said Jasmine Conrad Moseley of the ACLU of Nebraska. “As students are not allowed to wear durags, scarves, or head coverings.” Conrad Moseley and another attorney, Ashlei Spivey, said they each straightened their hair growing up to fit an expected standard, so Spivey is the executive director of I Be Black Girl, which advocates for black women. “Now I don’t comply,” Spivey said. “In school…I used harmful products to feel accepted. The ACLU of Nebraska represents the family of young native girls in a western Nebraska school district who claim their hair was cut without permission to control lice. From the Flatwater Free Press: School sees head lice check. The Lakota resent centuries of repression. “Our clients believe strongly that their hair is sacred,” said ACLU of Nebraska attorney Rose Godinez. “Right now, we have before the Nebraska Legislature a solution to what happened (to them). If passed, schools would have until July 2025 to implement policies that comply with the law. Download our apps today for all our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather straight to your inbox.

