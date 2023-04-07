Kevin Mateo named NJCAA DIII Men’s Basketball Player of the Year





April 6, 2023 Brookdale, NJ point guard Kevin Mateo has been named the 2023 NJCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. “Kevin Mateo is a great player with the ability to lead any team to their highest points,” said Brookdale men’s basketball head coach Paul Cisek. The sophomore goaltender averaged 17.3 points per game and shot 35.5 percent from behind the arc. Mateo also averaged 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Jersey Blues. Starting all 25 games this season for Brookdale, Mateo also averaged 2.8 steals per game for the future national champions. They played a pivotal role in the Jersey Blues National Championship side, leading them in scoring throughout the season. Mateo was named the Garden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. After an impressive run in the North Atlantic District Tournament, Mateo was able to lead Brookdale to their first District Championship since 2018 by fending off nationally ranked Northampton (PA). Mateo scored 20 points in the game, while picking up four assists and four steals. “His stats are very impressive, but his overall leadership will be hard to replace. He is the piece of the puzzle that every coach is looking for,” Coach Cisek said. Coming into the National Tournament as the No. 3 seed, Mateo has been a force throughout the National Tournament for Brookdale. In the quarterfinals, the guard scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. The Jersey Blues won in the quarter-finals against DuPage before leading them to a semi-final win over Rochester. Mateo saved his best game for the national championship, where he scored a game-high 31 points on 43% shooting. He had four free throws to help clinch the third championship title in program history and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Statistics 2022-23 Achievements 2022-23 2022-23 GSAC Player of the Year

2022-23 NJCAA DIII First Team Men’s Basketball All-America Selection

2022-23 NJCAA DIII Men’s Basketball Championship Most Valuable Player

2022-23 NJCAA DIII Men’s National Basketball Champion Link to Brookdale Jersey Blues Athletics Program

