Singing, storytelling and fashion on display at Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair





Oklahomans gathered at the Sam Noble Museum to celebrate 20 years of learning Native American languages ​​this week. The purpose of the event is to celebrate linguistic diversity and cultural heritage. With over 1,000 student speakers in attendance, hundreds of presentations were given in the native languages ​​of Oklahoma and surrounding states. For years, mother tongue teachers have played an important role in keeping languages ​​alive. In honor of celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair recognized program teachers who brought students to the fair to 15 years or older . The students took part in song, storytelling, sketch and poster competitions. Judged on their ability to express themselves fluently in their mother tongue and how they present themselves, 513 presentations were accounted for at this year’s fair. Courtney Little Ax speaks on stage at the Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair in Norman. A special Native American fashion show was presented in honor of the fair’s anniversary. Among the three designers was Courtney Little Axe, artist and designer of ALTRN8V . Little Ax is a Cheyenne, Absentee Shawnee and Seminole designer from Montana. The inspiration behind Little Axes is to bring Indigenous-owned businesses to the forefront of the alternative scene. Its line combines traditional designs and styles with an alternative twist. Little Ax aspires to give visibility to alternative natives and to offer them a specific fashion. The fashion show showcased Indigenous-inspired designs, including traditional language. The theme of the fair was Carrying Our Languages. The Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair aims to keep traditional languages ​​alive for the next generation of native speakers.

