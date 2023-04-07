Lubbock teacher uses her nonprofit to give away free prom dresses





LUBBOCK, Texas — Many young girls at Estacado High School are getting free dresses thanks to teacher and nonprofit founder Khalilah Blaylock. A student said that after trying on her dress, she felt beautiful, and that was the point. Pay it Forward Education Consulting Founder Khalilah Blaylock says providing free dresses is something she did in partnership with “Project Beautiful Me” in Houston before bringing it to Lubbock. Easter Activities in Lubbock, South Plains

“It was so cool to see girls trying on different dresses, and it was kind of like you know the wedding dress when you ring the bell is the dress for you,” said Blaylock. “Seeing them smile and feel beautiful and having other women in the community to support the girls. I think the girls felt like princesses for once. This is the first year of the “Project Prom Dress Giveaway” and they were able to provide almost 100 dresses for the girls to choose from. “Any girl going to prom on Saturday or a junior or senior who needed a prom dress,” Blaylock said. “Then the extras we’re going to give Dunbar for their prom to make sure all the girls have dresses.” Lubbock churches prepare for Easter Sunday: it’s a special day in Christianity

Student Amalei Bell said if it wasn’t for the organization, she wouldn’t have a dress. “I loved it because I didn’t know it would have been anything like that. I never knew it was a thing. Now I feel ready to have it all,” Bell said. Social skills teacher and Seamstress Cheryl Barnes played a vital role during the process making sure the girls not only felt beautiful but safe and changing the dresses for her class. Texas Tech freshman strives to achieve her dream of being Disney’s next CEO

“The fun part is when they’re all dressed up and they walk through the door,” “If it’s a ball or a military ball, I watch them go, yeah, it’s going really well. I know I modified this dress, I made sure their sleeves weren’t too big. So it really makes me feel good to see them when they walk through the door for the first time. “To be able to do that for these girls at a young age. It’s paying for the future,” Blaylock said. The organization also collects shoes for the Freshman class. Donations can be dropped off at Estacado High School.

