Convicted XXXTentacion Murderers Sentenced to Life in Prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Three men were sentenced to life on Thursday for the 2018 murder of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot dead outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while robbing him of $50,000.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were each convicted last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery by a jury after eight days of deliberation.

Prosecutors had not sought the death penalty, so life in prison was the only sentence Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Usan could impose for first-degree murder convictions. During the month-long trial, prosecutors linked Boatwright, Williams and Newsome to the June 18, 2018 shooting outside Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale through extensive surveillance video taken inside and outside the store, as well as cellphone videos the men took showing themselves flashing. $100 bills hours after the murder. Prosecutors also had testimony from a fourth man, Robert Allen, a former friend of the defendants who said he was involved in the robbery. He pleaded guilty last year to second degree murder. His sentence has been postponed until the end of the trial of the other three defendants. Allen’s sentence could be as short as time served, meaning he could be released soon or as long as life, depending in part on how much weight prosecutors place on his help. Defense attorneys accused Allen of being a liar motivated by his desire to avoid a life sentence. They also said prosecutors and detectives did a poor job of investigating and failed to investigate other possible suspects, including Canadian rap star Drake, who had an argument with XXXTentacion online. XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports with a friend when an SUV swerved in front of him and blocked his BMW. Surveillance video showed two masked gunmen emerging and confronting the 20-year-old singer in the driver’s window, with one shooting him repeatedly. They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing cash that XXXTentacion had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the SUV, and drove off. The rapper’s friend was not injured. Boatwright was identified as the primary shooter and Newsome was charged as the alternate shooter. Williams was charged with driving the SUV and Allen with being inside the vehicle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhregister.com/entertainment/article/3-men-get-life-for-fatal-shooting-of-rapper-17883392.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related