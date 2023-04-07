Fashion
Why is Fast Fashion collapsing so fast?
Growing up in Biga, Turkey, on the ground where the ancient Trojan War was fought, Volkan Yildiz was surrounded by leather. His father, Irfan, ran a small tannery business, where young Volkan followed behind him, taking notes of all the recipes and processes, his nostrils filled with the pungent smell of corrosive chemicals and rotting flesh. At the age of 11, he had already learned to tan his first sheepskin. Now, 25 years later, as Tanner Leatherstein, Yildiz turns his vision of leather into an addictive TikTok presence involving entertaining vivisections of designer leather bags. Yildiz subjects Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Coach accessories to a litany of abuse, cutting them with an X-Acto knife, rubbing acetone on their surfaces and igniting shreds to determine rawhide quality, finishing and tanning. process. Once sufficient torture has occurred, he estimates the leather and labor cost for the item, and leaves it up to the viewer to decide if the value is worth the market price.
When it comes to purchasing a ready-to-use finished product, it is assumed that consumers are getting what they pay for. But increasingly, most of the clothes on the market just aren’t good. According to a viral tweetMost Gen Z consumers don’t even know what quality fashion looks like. And while that may be a massive generalization, there’s no denying that the quality of clothing has dropped precipitously over the past 30 years. A pair of jeans purchased from Gap in 1995 were made of heavyweight 100% cotton and designed to withstand years of heavy wear. Now the same pair of jeans is $17 after several discounts, added spandex, and is prone to falling apart after multiple washes. Clothing is the only category whose price has fallen since 2000 despite blatant inflation elsewhere. But ironically, as good quality clothing becomes harder and harder to find, it becomes increasingly important to a growing cohort of consumers.
[I think a lot of people my age are wondering] why our clothes don’t last as long and why [we] have to restock everything so quickly, says Kira Mungai, a 22-year-old receptionist based in Seattle. Mungai is at the forefront of a small cohort of Gen Z consumers who value superior craftsmanship, natural materials and conscious consumption over Shein’s massive hauls. Twenty years ago, when fast fashion was becoming commonplace, the novelty of being able to afford a new winter coat every year was irresistible. But as manufacturers cut fabric quality and labor to cut costs and the end product suffers, everyone now wants to buy a winter coat that lasts.
I love rummaging through my mom’s closet because she keeps all her clothes in such good condition, while mine break pretty easily, says Maya Hall, an 18-year-old political science student at the University of Oregon in Eugene. From freshman to freshman year of high school, I was a big buyer of PacSun jeans, but I should buy the same pair [pretty] often, because they shrink very quickly and look demolished just to walk on them. Hall loves her mom’s vintage Levises from the 2000s because they’re a thicker, more durable material than she was used to and stay true to size after one wash.
According to Keri Inge-Marshall, a 21-year-old creative writing student at Columbia College Chicago, much of her generation’s learning about the quality of clothing happened by chance. Either they delve into their parents’ closets like Hall, or they head to the thrift store in search of vintage treasures and realize that cute 2000-era clothes, even the cheap stuff, last longer. longer than anything they’ve ever bought new.
Quality is the most underrated and least talked about aspect of sustainable fashion, says Andrea Cheong, whose TikToks eviscerating the quality of mall brands serve to educate consumers about the aspects of construction that make a building last. garment. Cheong is perhaps the most visible of a new class of content creators, including Tanner Leatherstein and Derek Guy, the famous menswear guy on Twitter, whose dangling threads on the origins of cashmere goat hair become regularly going viral, helping people relearn that there is so much more to do. clothes than their appearance.
Our relationship with fashion has become so superficial, and I think people are just fed up with it, Cheong says. I always tell people that you have to choose your clothes like you choose your friends. If they don’t look as good on the inside as they do on the outside, why are you wasting your time? When shopping in person, she advises turning clothes inside out to check for loose threads, making sure buttons are securely fastened, and reading labels to understand the composition of materials. For online purchases, she says to zoom in on photos of the garment to make sure everything fits. Most of us naturally have an idea of what feels right or wrong, but we don’t necessarily have the terminology, the basics, or the background knowledge to be able to explain why, she says. And people are taking notice; his videos regularly garner comments like, It has completely changed my approach to shopping.
This renewed desire for quality comes out of frustration with the options available, but also out of necessity. Thanks to the cost of living crisis, people can no longer afford to shop with abandon as they once did. When the cost of a carton of eggs has risen 70% in a single year, a monthly Shein haul of $100 becomes, for many households, out of the question.
There’s this idea that when it comes to cheaper brands like Shein and Forever 21, they’re making clothes for the poor, says LA-based personal stylist and sustainable fashion expert Lakyn Carlton. No they are not. They do this so they can make as much money as possible on you, even with your limited income.
Realistically, the ability to afford quality has always been dictated by income. There’s always been a clear divide between brands that care about quality and brands that don’t, says Carlton. But now that anyone can buy stylish clothes on a whim on a budget, it’s led not just to a crisis of overproduction, but to a completely ahistorical sense of entitlement when it comes to what we put on. our body. When clothes were less affordable, you just had to wear what you had until it was worn out, whether it was fashionable or not, a concept so basic that it now passes for wisdom in the field of sustainable fashion. The reality is that all clothes involve skilled labor to produce and they shouldn’t be so easy to acquire and throw away.
Collectively, the less satisfied consumers are with crap, the more companies will have to offer something good again. Yildiz predicts that over time, big brands will lose market share to smaller craftsmen, as Gen Z doesn’t care less about marketing.
Cheong hopes his industry surveillance videos are viewed by people powerful enough to influence the quality of apparel production at major brands. Were very well at the beginning of, This girl will not be silent; she’s been here for a while now, and now we have to listen, she said.
Others are more skeptical. All in all, it’s a good thing that people are starting to think about the quality of their clothes, but given the way fashion works, it’s going to take a lot more[tomakethedifferencesaysCarlton[tomakethedifferenceCarltonsays[pourfaireladifférenceditCarlton[tomakeadifferenceCarltonsays
Although it is still far too early to tell how this will play out, refusing to buy products of diminishing quality remains a modest but poignant form of resistance, a means of maintaining one’s dignity in the midst of a market that waits and depends on you to agree to the terms given to you. .
Perhaps when it comes to acquiring clothes, it’s wise to keep in mind the old adage: a fool and his money are often separated. By educating ourselves on what good quality clothing should look like, we are less likely to play dumb.
Isabel Slone is a journalist and cultural critic based in Toronto, Ontario.
