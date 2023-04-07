Travelers swear this flattering bodycon dress is the perfect summer dress and its double off right now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.

Of all the basics in your wardrobe, perhaps one of the most essential pieces for warm weather travel is a flattering bodycon dress. Not only does it work as a versatile building block for an impressive array of outfits that reduces the bulk of items you need to pack, but the right dress can even bridge the gap between daytime and evening wear. That being said, finding the right dress is easier said than done.

Luckily, we’ve done the work for you and found the ultimate base. Lillusory Sleeveless Casual Bodycon Dress it’s currently on sale on Amazon for just $28 with a special on-site coupon. With over 7,000 five-star ratings from buyers in love call it the perfect summer dress, this dress is about to make your packing experience so much easier.

Buy: amazon.com$28 with coupon on site (originally $50)

Crafted in a stretchy blend of polyester and rayon, this flattering bodycon dress features a tie closure that adds a unique touch to an otherwise plain silhouette. It also makes it easy to tighten or loosen the dress, depending on whether or not you want to accentuate your natural curves. The sleeveless tank top style can easily be dressed up and down to wear to fancy dinner parties on vacation, or even as a cover up on a sunny day at the beach.

The classic crew-neck cut is naturally timeless, and because it’s available in 28 colors (both bright and neutral) with sizes ranging from S to XXL, it’s a dress that should be a base layer in your each closet. When packing for the holidays, you want to select versatile pieces that are easily worn in different ways, and this dress is the perfect staple for spring and summer travel.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect little black dress or just want to expand your dress collection for the warmer months, shoppers swear it’s the best piece for the job. A delighted customer that it is appropriate [perfectly] and looks so flattering, adding that it will be a summer staple. Another customer called him a great dress for traveling, sharing that they bought this dress for a trip to Europe and it was comfortable enough to walk around all day and flattering enough for evenings out. They even admitted to buying it in white and [were] nervous, it would be pure, but it was not a problem at all.

When packing for travel, it’s always a good idea to choose lightweight pieces that can be worn in multiple ways, and this dress does the trick. A buyer noted that it stores easily for travel, calling it simple yet stylish and a must-have in any wardrobe. Another customer accepted that it packs well without major creases, adding that it flatters your shape without being too tight and accentuates all natural curves in a lovely way. They even liked it so much that they will buy a few more colors.

With warm weather setting in, now is the best time to start building your spring and summer travel wardrobe, and you’d be remiss not to include the Lillusory Sleeveless Casual Bodycon Dress in your suitcase on your next vacation. Stretchy, flattering and incredibly lightweight, this effortlessly elegant dress is currently double priced on Amazon with 34% off, plus an additional $5 with coupon on site. From days spent exploring your destination to evenings on the town, this is the versatile travel dress of your dreams.

At press time, pricing starts at $28.

