Fashion
H&Ms’ latest collab with Mugler is packed with top-notch menswear
The H&M collaboration collections are among the most anticipated fashion moments every year. In the past, the Swedish giant has partnered with a wide range of high fashion brands, including Balmain, Comme des Garons, Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander Wang and Versace. In 2021, H&Ms collaboration with Sabyasachi sold out in minutes. This year, the brand launches its collection in collaboration with Mugler, the avant-garde French fashion house. Founded in the 1970s by French fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler, the brand is known for its architectural designs that embrace the human body. Music legends such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Grace Jones and David Bowie have all been the faces of the iconic fashion house. To discuss key aspects of the collection, we spoke with Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader and H&M Creative Advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson.
How did the idea of a collaboration between Muglers and H&M come about?
Casey Cadwallader: I am truly honored to have been asked to work with H&M. I think there is a shared value system between H&M and Mugler. Both care about giving people access to amazing fashion, and both care about building confidence and opening up style conversations to a wide range of people. The Mugler world has always been about inviting people, and that’s what we do here. I knew it was a great partnership as soon as H&M approached me. I was thrilled by the process of giving a wider audience access to the pieces for which Mugler is known and loved. But of course one of the joys of Mugler is the archives and their breadth, so of course we wanted to celebrate that in this collection, especially to honor Thierry’s legacy. My own journey with the house is very much linked to the archives and uses key elements from them as starting points for new ideas. So this collection is naturally about the past, present and future of the house all combined, because that’s how I work as a designer; it is always a mixture of influences.
What is the story or inspiration behind the collection?
Cadwallader: I really wanted the collection to be real Mugler. He had to completely embody the spirit of house freedom, boldness, transformation, excitement, flamboyance, youthfulness and give people a piece of authentic Mugler, that’s why you see so many of our signature pieces in the collection, from bodysuits to denim to tailoring. It’s such an honor to be on the list of amazing designers who have, over the past 20 years, collaborated with H&M and I wanted to make the collection super strong, follow in those footsteps.
What are the key Mugler design codes we can expect in this collection?
Protection: The collection is really full of our signatures. I was really inspired by the H&M designer collaborations ethos of giving people something to collect, something that stands out in fashion history. I looked at past collaborations, like that of Alber Elbaz, so faithful to Lanvin, in terms of the design of the pieces. And I looked at Versace and [Maison] The ones from Margiela, whose pieces I was buying at the time, and which, again, was really about giving people signature pieces. I took a lot of inspiration from that idea and was adamant that it had to be iconic Mugler, nothing compromised or watered down. Mugler has always wanted to embrace the body and expand it into new areas, like when Thierry mixed the body with technological aspects. I’m very inspired by this idea, and many of our pieces use cuts, seams and lines as a form of architecture to accentuate, enhance or lift the body. You see it in our signature spiral jeans, which feature prominently in the collection, and in the tailoring, which is really about complementing and defining the body with the strong shoulders and cinched waist.
